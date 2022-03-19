3 Russian Cosmonauts Wear Ukraine's Blue & Yellow Colour Suits For Trip To Space Station

Wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colours that seemed to match the Ukrainian flag, three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday. Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft. Just over three hours later, they smoothly docked at the International Space Station (ISS). The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month. They joined two Russians, four Americans, and a German on the ISS.

The yellow-coloured flight suits with blue accents worn by the Russian cosmonauts attracted attention. A video of Artemyev, taken as the spacecraft prepared to dock with the space station, showed him wearing a blue flight suit. It was unclear what, if any, message the yellow uniforms they changed into were intended to send, reported The Associated Press.

Since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24th, several people have used the Ukrainian flag and its colours to show solidarity with the war-stricken country.

When Artemyev was asked about the suits, the cosmonauts were able to communicate with their families back on Earth. He stated that each crew selects their own, the AP reported. "It became our turn to pick a colour. But in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material, so we needed to use it. So that’s why we had to wear yellow," Artemyev said, according to the AP.

Cancelled spacecraft launches and broken contracts

As a result of the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, spacecraft launches have been cancelled and contracts have been broken with the Russian space agency. After Russia pointed out it would stop selling rocket engines to American corporations, Roscosmos chairman Dmitry Rogozin threatened that the US would have to fly into space on "broomsticks." Many people are concerned that Rogozin is jeopardising decades of calm off-planet cooperation, especially at the space station.

Also recently, European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Thursday that they were suspending a Russian-European space mission to Mars. Due to sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and its "tragic consequences", a Russian-European mission to land a rover on Mars has been suspended, the ESA council said. The ESA ruling council, which met in Paris on March 16 and 17, said, "Acknowledged the present impossibility of carrying out the ongoing cooperation with Roscosmos on the ExoMars rover."

(Image credit: AP)