8-yr-old Connects Father's Radio To International Space Station; NASA Astronaut Responds

An eight-year-old girl from England’s Kent surprisingly made an out-of-this-world contact after she connected her father’s ham radio to the International Space Station (ISS). Isabella Payne, daughter of Matt Payne, was on her father’s amateur radio, which he uses as a hobby to connect with operators in different parts of the world.

The call from Earth was picked up by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren who arrived at the space station as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission earlier this month.

Listen to the conversation here

During their conversation, Isabella was heard introducing herself and revealing her age to which the astronaut responded saying “Isabella, it’s so great to chat with you. Thank you for getting on the radio and saying hello”.

8-year-old Isabella from the UK got a chance to talk directly with @Astro_Kjell aboard the @Space_Station. Ham radio contacts are just one of the many ways station is helping inspire the next generation! Seven Threes, Isabella! pic.twitter.com/rHSrfjeHka — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) August 23, 2022

“Thank you. Fly safe”, replied the girl before signing off. An audio of the exchange between the two was shared on the official Twitter handle of ISS Research. In a tweet, the girl's father revealed that the contact was made on August 2 and he thanked Lindgren for responding to the call.

"April 23, 2016. A 2-year-old sat on my knee and watched the students of Wellesley House school chat with astronaut Tim Peake, an event I helped organise. Today she got her chance. Thank you so much, Kjell Lindgren, you have changed her world", his tweet read.

April 23, 2016. A 2 year old sat on my knee and watched the students of Wellesley House school chat with @astro_timpeake, an event I helped organise. Today she got her chance. Thank you so much @astro_kjell, you have changed her world. #iss #NASA #ARISS https://t.co/ImfevefePV — Matt (@m0lmk) August 2, 2022

The astronaut responded on Twitter as well and shared his experience talking to the young space enthusiast. "I've had a lot of fun using the #ARISS amateur radio station #NA1SS on the @Space_Station to talk with ham radio operators all over the world", Lindgren tweeted. "I've even (unofficially) worked stations on all continents! But this may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks, Isabella and Matt", he added.

I've had a lot of fun using the #ARISS amateur radio station #NA1SS on the @Space_Station to talk with ham radio operators all over the world. I've even (unofficially) worked stations on all continents! But this may be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and @m0lmk! https://t.co/Z2pWUbEZZr — Kjell Lindgren (@astro_kjell) August 2, 2022

Lindgren is currently part of the Expedition 67 crew which consists of six other astronauts out of which two are from NASA, three are Russian and one is European. He arrived at the ISS on April 28 accompanied by Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and Europe's Samantha Christoforetti.