Advertisement

“It’s like we’ve forgotten who we are. Explorers, pioneers, not caretakers… We’re not meant to save the world. We’re meant to leave it.” This dialogue from the movie Interstellar always puts up a question whether we are the explorers or the habitants of this planet. Moreover, it's a natural human tendency to know where we came from, what is the origin and how everything happened. And now the hubble telescope of NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has shared a breathtaking image of celestial beauty.

The image shows three young stars sculpted in the glowing nebula, and this system is named HP Tau. This is a triple-star family and it has members HP Tau, HP Tau G2, HP Tau G3.

Advertisement

HP Tau, the brightest star in its trio, stands out as a stellar infant. At a mere 10 million years old, it is significantly younger than our Sun, which has been shining for approximately 4.6 billion years. Classified as a T Tauri star, HP Tau is still in the early stages of its development and has yet to ignite nuclear fusion, the process that powers more mature stars. As a result, it is enveloped in the residual dust and gas from its formation, contributing to the swirling nebula that surrounds it. NASA highlighted this phenomenon in a recent news release.

True to its classification as a variable star, HP Tau's brightness is not constant. The fluctuations can be erratic, driven by the chaotic environment typical of a young star. Several factors contribute to these changes in luminosity, including the material from the surrounding disk falling onto the star's surface, the activity of giant sunspots, and other dynamic processes inherent to its development. This variability underscores the turbulent nature of stellar infancy.

Advertisement

Check out the post:

NASA shared an image of HP Tau on Instagram, noting, "HP Tau, 550 light-years from Earth, is the youngest star in a three-star system. (It's the one at the top of the triangle.) HP Tau is in the process of turning into a star like our Sun, but it's likely less than 10 million years old—for comparison, the Sun is around 4.6 billion years old." This vivid description highlights HP Tau's place within its stellar family and its journey towards becoming a Sun-like star.

Advertisement

NASA also described the image in the captions and wrote, “A hazy blue nebula surrounds a cluster of bright stars. Three of these stars form a triangle, with the topmost one (HP Tau) appearing to be wrapped within the nebula from our perspective. A number of dimmer, pinpoint-like stars and galaxies fill the background.⁣”

Advertisement

The trio of stars, including HP Tau, is draped in a wispy veil of gas and dust that captures their light and shimmers like a cosmic spotlight. This nebula, unlike some others, does not generate its own light. Instead, it functions as a giant celestial mirror, reflecting the brilliance of the nearby stars. The effect can be likened to a dusty cloud illuminated by car headlights on a foggy night, creating a beautiful and ethereal display known as a reflection nebula. This phenomenon enhances the visual splendor of the region, showcasing the intricate interplay of light and matter in the cosmos.

People in the comments sections were in awe of this beautiful celestial creation. Here are some of the reactions.

Advertisement

User’s reactions in the comments:

One of the users asked, “NASA, is it true that stars are formed from nebulae in space or are there other factors?

Advertisement

Another one said, “The things that NASA posts will always be very beautiful.”

“Magical fascinating and Spectacular.”

Advertisement

A user asked, “How many years does a star live.”

“Stars are a beautiful sight! Thank you NASA.”