'A Story Written By Stars': NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Studies Cosmic 'tree Rings'

About a month after baffling scientists, NASA has clarified what the new iconic picture captured by the James Webb Space Telescope features. The remarkable cosmic site unveiled by the world’s most powerful observatory showcases at least 17 concentric dust rings around a pair of stars named Wolf-Rayet 140 (WR-140) located around 5,000 light-years away. This pair is made of two individual stars named Wolf-Rayet Star and O Star, both of which are overwhelmingly bigger than the Sun.

(Size comparison of the sun with the two stars; Image: NASA)

What did Webb see?

These cosmic “tree rings” tell a story written by the stars.



Every 8 years, these 2 stars are brought together by their orbits, creating streams of gas that can then form a new ring of dust. Webb reveals 15 of the 17 rings here for the first time: https://t.co/k93phPNoec pic.twitter.com/7JHvpsd1A2 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) October 12, 2022

The Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) has photographed 17 rings around the WR-140, each of which was created when the two stars came close together and the gas around them got compressed due to the stellar winds being blown out of these stars. "We’re looking at over a century of dust production from this system,” said Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NSF’s NOIRLab and lead author of a new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Astronomers say that the rings are so organised instead of being smeared because the winds being blown out by the stars swept the surrounding area clear of residual material they might otherwise collide with. Interestingly, Lau and his colleagues also concluded that stars like Wolf-Rayet may have played a role in planet and star formation, including the stars like our sun.

According to the experts, the Wolf-Rayet class of stars pile materials far from them through their winds, and these materials later become dense enough to coalesce into new stars. MIRI’s Medium Resolution Spectroscopy mode has also provided evidence that Wolf-Rayet stars produce carbon-rich dust molecules that can survive in the hostile environment between stars and later form planets. But such stars are said to be extremely rare as only 600 of them have been discovered so far.

"Even though Wolf-Rayet stars are rare in our galaxy because they are short-lived as far as stars go, it’s possible they’ve been producing lots of dust throughout the history of the galaxy before they explode and/or form black holes,” said astrophysicist and co-author of the study, Patric Morris. “I think with NASA’s new space telescope we’re going to learn a lot more about how these stars shape the material between stars and trigger new star formation in galaxies.”