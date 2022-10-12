Last Updated:

'A Story Written By Stars': NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Studies Cosmic 'tree Rings'

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has photographed a pair of stars that are pushing out stellar winds and carving pristine dust rings around it.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
NASA

Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI


About a month after baffling scientists, NASA has clarified what the new iconic picture captured by the James Webb Space Telescope features. The remarkable cosmic site unveiled by the world’s most powerful observatory showcases at least 17 concentric dust rings around a pair of stars named Wolf-Rayet 140 (WR-140) located around 5,000 light-years away. This pair is made of two individual stars named Wolf-Rayet Star and O Star, both of which are overwhelmingly bigger than the Sun. 

(Size comparison of the sun with the two stars; Image: NASA)

What did Webb see?

The Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) has photographed 17 rings around the WR-140, each of which was created when the two stars came close together and the gas around them got compressed due to the stellar winds being blown out of these stars. "We’re looking at over a century of dust production from this system,” said Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NSF’s NOIRLab and lead author of a new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy

READ | NASA's Webb telescope rivals Hubble in gloomy image of a galaxy 29 mn light-years away

Astronomers say that the rings are so organised instead of being smeared because the winds being blown out by the stars swept the surrounding area clear of residual material they might otherwise collide with. Interestingly, Lau and his colleagues also concluded that stars like Wolf-Rayet may have played a role in planet and star formation, including the stars like our sun. 

READ | NASA DART mission: See first images of smashed asteroid through Hubble & Webb telescopes

According to the experts, the Wolf-Rayet class of stars pile materials far from them through their winds, and these materials later become dense enough to coalesce into new stars. MIRI’s Medium Resolution Spectroscopy mode has also provided evidence that Wolf-Rayet stars produce carbon-rich dust molecules that can survive in the hostile environment between stars and later form planets. But such stars are said to be extremely rare as only 600 of them have been discovered so far. 

READ | NASA assembles Chandra and Webb telescopes; makes new findings in farthest cosmic objects

"Even though Wolf-Rayet stars are rare in our galaxy because they are short-lived as far as stars go, it’s possible they’ve been producing lots of dust throughout the history of the galaxy before they explode and/or form black holes,” said astrophysicist and co-author of the study, Patric Morris. “I think with NASA’s new space telescope we’re going to learn a lot more about how these stars shape the material between stars and trigger new star formation in galaxies.”

READ | NASA's Hubble and James Webb Space Telescope peer through cosmic dust in latest team up
First Published:
COMMENT