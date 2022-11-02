'A Testament To Awesomeness Of Humanity': Elon Musk After Successful Falcon Heavy Launch

The Falcon Heavy rocket flew for the fourth time on November 1 after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:11 pm IST. Standing 70 metres tall, the Falcon Heavy is SpaceX’s biggest and the world’s most powerful operational rocket. While its launch was a smashing success, equally successful was the precise landing of two side boosters which touched down in Florida with perfection.

Needless to say, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was elated with the success, something which was reflected in his tweet. “Falcon Heavy is a testament to the awesomeness of humanity”, tweeted the tech billionaire after the thrilling launch and landing videos of Falcon Heavy went viral on social media.

Falcon Heavy is a testament to the awesomeness of humanity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

The Falcon Heavy carried three boosters, one of which is the core and two on the sides. Together, the boosters use 27 Merlin engines to produce a maximum thrust of over five million pounds during launch. Both the side boosters made a thrilling landing which met with a loud cheer from SpaceX's mission control room. Watch the video below.

Falcon Heavy’s side boosters have landed – marking the 150th and 151st recovery of orbital class rockets pic.twitter.com/vK4ZdfDQtX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2022

Viral visuals of Falcon Heavy

The rocket lifted off for the USSF-44 mission, which was dedicated to launching two satellites for the US Space Force. It was the longest-duration mission for SpaceX to date as the satellites took six hours to climb to a geosynchronous orbit over 35,000 km above Earth. Apart from in-space visuals, Falcon Heavy's success was captured by cameras on the ground in visuals that have now gone viral.

My favorite part of today’s Falcon Heavy launch was when we could see the exhaust cut through the fog shortly after lift off because you can see the center core was throttled down to save prop for after booster separation! Amazing!!! #USSF44 pic.twitter.com/4Epb5xfLvp — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) November 1, 2022

Several onlookers at the spot also shared videos of the rocket boosters breaking the sound barrier with a sonic bomb before making a synchronised landing at Landing Zones one and two in Florida. SpaceX said that the landings marked the 150th and 151st recovery of orbital class rockets in what was the company's 50th mission of 2022. The rocket will launch again in 2023 to launch NASA's Psyche mission which will examine a metal-rich asteroid within our solar system.