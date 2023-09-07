Aditya-L1 Captures Earth And Moon In One Frame, Clicks Selfie As Well | Watch

India's groundbreaking space mission, Aditya-L1, which is currently undertaking its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point, has captured awe-inspiring images, including a selfie, during its mission in space. The spacecraft, primarily dedicated to studying the Sun, also unveiled a breathtaking image of Earth, with the Moon making a cameo appearance on the right side of the frame.

On Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Aditya-L1's onboard camera snapped pictures of its payloads, including the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) and the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), on September 4. In the captivating selfie of Aditya-L1, both of these instruments are visibly present, complementing the spacecraft's golden-coloured body. In the second image, the spacecraft treated us to a mesmerising view of the blue planet—the Earth, which it left behind to explore the Sun. In this image, the Moon also graced the scene, adding to the cosmic splendour.

Aditya-L1: A Pioneering Solar Study Mission

The Aditya-L1 mission represents India's maiden space-based endeavour exclusively dedicated to comprehensively studying the Sun and its various layers. This scientific expedition encompasses the meticulous deployment of seven distinct payloads, each equipped with advanced instruments, such as electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors.

One of the mission's distinctive features is its strategic utilization of the L1 Lagrange Point—a unique location in space offering an advantageous vantage point for scrutinizing the Sun. Four of the mission's payloads will directly observe the Sun from this strategic position, while the remaining three will conduct comprehensive in-situ examinations of particles and fields at the Lagrange Point L1. This innovative approach promises to provide invaluable insights into the intricate dynamics of solar activity within the interplanetary medium.

Aditya-L1's mission marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavours and positions the nation as a key player in the global study of our solar system's star, the Sun.