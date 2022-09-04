After Artemis I Gets Postponed, Here Are Other Launch Opportunities NASA Could Target Next

After the postponement of Artemis I on September 3, NASA will be targeting other launch opportunities that extend till late December this year. Previously, the agency had planned to launch the mission on September 6 after the recent scrubbing and the one on August 29, however, the underlying reason to postpone the mission will take longer than expected.

According to NASA, a leak in the supply line to transfer liquid hydrogen into the rocket forced it to abort the mission yesterday. The agency also said that it would stand down from any opportunities in early September. Here is a list of windows NASA would target next for the launch of its Space Launch System (SLS rocket).

September 19 – October 4

14 launch opportunities

No launch availability on September 29 and September 30

October 17 – October 31

11 launch opportunities

No launch availability on October 24, 25, 26, and 28

November 12 – November 27 (preliminary)

12 launch opportunities

No launch availability on November 20, 21, and 26

December 9 – December 23 (preliminary)

11 launch opportunities

No launch availability on December 10, 14, 18, and 23

Notably, the duration of Artemis I would vary on different dates owing to the Moon's position with respect to Earth. NASA says that mission durations would range from 26-28 days and 38-42 days. Performing half lap or one-and-a-half laps around the Moon in the distant retrograde orbit before returning to Earth would also affect the duration of Artemis I.

NASA, however, underscored that in any given week, no more than three launch attempts, that include core stage tanking, can occur. This is because there is a minimum of 48 hours until a second launch attempt can be -made due to the hassle in propellant loading.

Why was Artemis I on Sept 3 called off?

In an official blog, NASA said that it called off Artemis I yesterday due to "a leak in a cavity between the ground side and rocket side plates surrounding an 8-inch line used to fill and drain liquid hydrogen from the SLS rocket". The SLS rocket will now be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) for repairs since fixing the affected area is not possible at the launch pad.