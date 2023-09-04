After 'exceeding Objectives', Vikram Lander Put Into Sleep Mode, Confirms ISRO

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander was put into sleep mode today (September 4), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed. This comes two days after the Pragyan rover was set to sleep. Tweeting about the development, ISRO also confirmed that in a remarkable achievement, the Chandrayaan-3 mission had not only met but exceeded its mission objectives by completing a hop experiment on the Moon. The third mission to the moon soft-landed on the lunar surface on August 23 after lift-off from the launchpad in Sriharikota on July 14.

In a social media post on X, ISRO said, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth. Payloads are now switched off. Lander receivers are kept ON. Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023, Here are the images before and after the hop.”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today.



Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth.

Payloads are now switched off.… pic.twitter.com/vwOWLcbm6P — ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023

Vikram soft-lands again

The Vikram lander added one more feather in its set of achievements by making another landing on the lunar surface as a part of the Hop experiment, informed ISRO. It’s an important development as the successful experiment would prove crucial for the future human missions and sample returns. By demonstrating its ability to manoeuvre on the Moon's surface, the Vikram Lander has paved the way for more ambitious objectives and advanced scientific endeavours, igniting enthusiasm for upcoming missions.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🇮🇳Vikram soft-landed on 🌖, again!



Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment.



On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected and landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away.… pic.twitter.com/T63t3MVUvI — ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023

Notably, all systems on the Vikram Lander performed nominally during the experiment, indicating their robust health and reliability. Additionally, the various instruments and equipment, including the Ramp (a deployable ramp for rover egress), ChaSTE (Chandra Surface Thermophysical Experiment), and ILSA (Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity), were folded back and successfully redeployed after the experiment.

"All systems performed nominally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment," the space agency said.

