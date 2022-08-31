Last Updated:

After Feasting Your Eyes, Treat Your Ears With Melodies From James Webb Space Telescope

NASA has released audio generated using the data gathered by the James Webb Space Telescope of its targets such as the Carina and Southern Ring Nebula.

Harsh Vardhan
In yet another treat to astronomy lovers, NASA has released sounds of cosmic objects by translating data gathered by the James Webb Space Telescope. These sounds were generated through the process of sonification which is the conversion of data into audio. This time, there are not one but three audios emerging from Webb’s target including the Carina Nebula, the Southern Ring Nebula and the exoplanet WASP-96b. 

The Carina Nebula

The audio emerging from the Carina Nebula has varied pitches depending on the brightness of its stars and the gaseous regions. Starting from left to right, the sounds are more drone-like in the top half of the image, which represents the gas and dust, whereas the bottom half of the image is darker in colour and is more melodious. NASA explains that the brighter light in the image has a louder sound which is demonstrated by the bright light near the top of the image. 

On the other hand, dimmer and dust-obscured areas lower in the image are represented by lower frequencies and clearer, undistorted notes.

The Southern Ring Nebula

The Southern Ring Nebula, which lies 2,000 light-years away, was photographed by Webb in two different wavelengths of light-- near-infrared and mid-infrared-- and both have been converted into sound. With frequencies of light converted directly to frequencies of sound, the picture taken in near-infrared has a higher range of frequencies but this changes as the sound moves toward the mid-infrared image on the right. 

Interestingly, the image on the left adapted to the sound of just one star unearthed in near-infrared by Webb, whereas, two notes are heard in the image on the right, representing two stars at the nebula's centre. 

Exoplanet WASP-96 b

This is the exoplanet, located 1,150 light-years away, where Webb first detected the presence of water in its atmosphere. While we do not have a picture of this planet, NASA still churned out a melody by translating, what is called, the transmission spectrum’s individual data points. According to the agency, the pitches of each data point correspond to the frequencies of light each point represents, for example, the light with a longer wavelength and lower frequencies has a low pitch.

Interestingly, this audio also records the clearest evidence of water in the exoplanet's atmosphere which is represented by four falling water droplets. 

"Our goal is to make Webb’s images and data understandable through sound– helping listeners create their own mental images," Matt Russo, a musician and physics professor at the University of Toronto, who was one of the sound developers said in an official statement.

