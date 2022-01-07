After Golf, Yusaku Maezawa Shows Off His Ping Pong Skills In Space | Watch

After showing how one can play golf in the microgravity of the International Space Station (ISS), billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is now giving lessons on how to play table tennis in space. In a new video released on his YouTube channel, Maezawa is teaching his viewers to rally against a wall using a paddle that he carried from Earth to the ISS.

"I brought a paddle and a ball from Earth, the one I usually use. I don't have anyone to play with so I'm going to play against a wall," Maezawa was heard saying in Japanese in the video. In his solo game, he even challenged himself for 30 continuous hits in a rally with the wall in which he failed initially owing to the lack of gravity which made the ball float. After going face-to-face with a wall, the Japanese entrepreneur said "Ping pong is more fun in space".

Watch the video here:

The space tourist from Japan had launched for the International Space Station (ISS) on December 8 for a 12-day stay aboard the ISS with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Roscosmos astronaut Alexander Misurkin and returned on December 20. During his space vacation, Hirano shot many videos of Maezawa taking on various challenges given by his followers through the "100 Things You Want MZ to Do in Space". Maezawa's playlist of fun activities in space includes arm wrestling in weightlessness, jumping ropes, eating Earthly snacks, and of course, playing golf in what he called the International Space Station Club.

Learn to play golf aboard the ISS

In a three-minute-long video, Maezawa was accompanied by his assistant for a golf session aboard the ISS. Surprisingly, he did have some success in the game as he was able to hit the flag handle, the target, in his first shot. It is a no-brainer that playing any sport, especially those involving a ball would require extra effort. However, the sight of someone doing any activity in space is rather amusing as it looks no less than a scene straight out of a science fiction movie. Take a look:

Maezawa, who is the founder of Japanese online retail shop Zozotown has a net worth of $1.9 billion, according to Forbes. He is the 30th richest person in Japan and reportedly paid nearly $88 million for his first-ever space trip.

(Image: @YusakuMaezawa/YouTube)