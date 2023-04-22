After PSLV-C55 Success, ISRO Chief Invites More Private Players To Space Industry

ISRO chairman S Somanath called for the participation of more private players in the space industry after the success of the agency's PSLV-C55 mission on April 22. The mission launched at 2:19 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre with two passenger satellites from Singapore along with few payloads from Dhruva Space, Bellatrix, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and ISRO itself.

Speaking to ANI after the launch, Somanath explained that both the satellites (TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4) went exactly in the intended orbit, a low-inclination path near the equator. "We are very happy that it did very well," Somanath said.

#WATCH | "We are very happy that it did very well. We want private people of India should come in space... This will create more jobs, industries and business...," says ISRO chief S Somanath on launch of PSLV-C55 with two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation pic.twitter.com/h82pXxYccx — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Following the flawless launch, Somanath outlined ISRO's goal which is inviting and encouraging more private companies to increase launch cadence, revenue and jobs. "We want private people of India should come in space... This will create more jobs, industries and business," the ISRO chief said.

PSLV roaring into the sky 🚀 pic.twitter.com/baSVrpoR7M — ISRO (@isro) April 22, 2023

"Today was a commercial launch under NSIL. (In) manufacturing and testing still ISRO is behind. So ISRO wants to hand it over to the industry, let them operate themselves. This is our goal," he added.

Somanath further said that ISRO is training the private players so they could be experts in not just manufacturing rocket parts but also assembly, testing and finally launch. According to ISRO, the Singaporean satellites were launched through NSIL, the commercial arm of ISRO.

Weighing 741 kg, the TeLEOS-2 satellite is meant to provide all-weather day and night coverage while in low-Earth orbit. The 14-kg LUMELITE-4 satellite, on the other hand, is to augment Singapore’s e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community.

Interestingly, Somanath announced during his post-launch briefing that ISRO will now return with three more important missions in the next few months. These missions will employ three different launch vehicles namely the GSLV, PSLV and the LVM3 to launch projects like the much awaited Aditya-L1 and Chandrayaan 3.