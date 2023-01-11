After Virgin Orbit, Another US Firm Fails To Reach Orbit In 1st Mission; Rocket Destroyed

The year 2023 has not started well for some rocket companies as reports of two failed missions have surfaced in two consecutive days. While California-based Virgin Orbit failed to put nine satellites into orbit from the UK on January 10, another US firm ABL Space Systems suffered a failure in its first-ever launch mission.

We are chomping at the bit for Flight 2. More to come. pic.twitter.com/Gm7DyELq6C — ABL (@ablspacesystems) January 11, 2023

The company's RS1 rocket lifted off perfectly from the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Alaska's Kodiak Island at 4:57 am IST on January 11 but the mission failed after its engines shut down before planned. As part of the investigations into what went wrong during the liftoff, the company revealed in its latest update that all nine of the rocket's first-stage engines shut down prematurely and its subsequent destruction impacted the pad. The mission failure resulted in the loss of two CubeSats.

Early in today's flight, all nine of RS1's E2 engines shut down simultaneously. RS1 impacted the pad and was destroyed. — ABL (@ablspacesystems) January 11, 2023

"As expected in this scenario, there is damage to the launch facility. All personnel are safe, and the fires have subsided. We'll plan our return to flight after investigations are complete," ABL said in a tweet. The RS1 rocket stands 90 feet tall and is capable of delivering a payload weighing 1,350 kg. And since it is a commercial company, it charges $12 million per launch, per CNBC. This comes just a day after Virgin Orbit failed to put nine satellites into orbit from its LauncherOne rocket in what was the first orbital launch from UK soil.

Apart from ABL, other private firms like Firefly Aerospace and Astra are also trying for flawless dedicated launch missions.

While Astra conducted its first successful launch in March 2022, Firefly also claimed success of its September launch last this despite the satellites falling back to Earth. Astra's recent failure, on the other hand, came in June 2022 when the second stage of its rocket died prematurely in orbit costing NASA two of its hurricane-tracking satellites. The two satellites were part of the TROPICS fleet that was planned to have six satellites at a cost of $30 million. It was the company's second failure in a year.

Rocket Lab, founded by Peter Beck and also based in California, is currently the most successful rocket company after Elon Musk's SpaceX. Following Astra's failure, NASA went on to award the remaining launches to Rocket Lab starting this year.