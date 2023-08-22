Ahead Of The Chandrayaan-3 Landing, A Look At The Crucial Mission Communications Ecosystem

Communications will act as the nerve centre in the success of the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is an indispensable part of any deep space mission. The ground stations on Earth keep the communication between the spacecraft or modules in space in constant connection with the mission control authorities. In the case of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made elaborate arrangements in setting up its communications infrastructure to keep track of the mission. Moreover, the space agency has also collaborated with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) for using their ground stations to exchange data.

ISRO operates a 32-metre deep space tracking station in India to locate, track, command and receive telemetry and scientific data from its distant spacecraft. But sometimes, ISRO’s operators need to track or command a spacecraft when it is outside the field of view of this antenna.

Building new giant antennas and control systems around the world is expensive and thus ISRO has partnered with space agencies across the globe for receiving support for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO is leveraging the ESA’s ESOC mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany and the 15 m antenna in Kourou, French Guiana, to track Chandrayaan-3 during the days after launch to help ensure that the spacecraft survived the rigours of lift-off and is in good health as it begins its journey to the Moon.

What is ESA, NASA’s role in tracking Chandrayaan-3

ESA’s Goonhilly Earth station in the UK will support Chandrayaan-3’s propulsion and lander modules. Crucially, it will support the lander during the entire phase of lunar surface operations, helping to ensure that science data acquired by the rover arrives safely with ISRO in India. Data and telemetry data relayed by Chandrayaan-3 arriving via Kourou and Goonhilly will first be forwarded to ESOC, Germany. From there, they will be sent to ISRO for analysis.

The two European stations will complement support from NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN) and ISRO’s own stations to ensure the spacecraft’s operators never lose sight of their pioneering Moon craft.

It has been a month and eight days since the ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, rover moving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.