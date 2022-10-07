Albert Einstein Flies To Space With NASA Astronauts Proving Physicist's 'happiest Thought'

It was in the early 1900s when theoretical physicist Albert Einstein had his ‘happiest thought’ while tying some loose ends to his groundbreaking Theory of Special Relativity. Considered one of the greatest scientific minds to walk on Earth, Einstein's theory on gravity was proven yet again by astronauts who launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5 under NASA's Crew-5 mission. But this time, the Physicist was paid proper tribute for his findings that changed how we perceive the universe.

While on their way to the space station, the astronauts carried with them a plush toy of the physicist as a zero-gravity indicator. The untethered zero-g toys are used to signal the astronauts, who are still strapped to their seats, that the spacecraft has entered space.

(Albert Einstein zero-gravity toy; Image: The Unemployed Philosophers Guild)

"Imagination encircles the world." —Albert Einstein



"A couple of years after he came up with his groundbreaking theory of special relativity, Einstein, in his mind, still had a couple of loose ends to tie up," Crew-5 pilot Josh Cassada radioed back to SpaceX's mission control in California. "While he was sitting in the patent office because he wasn't famous yet — definitely should have been — Einstein had what he said was one of his happiest thoughts of his entire life... that a person in free fall could not feel his own weight".

"That thought, along with some others that he built upon, led to the general relativity and our understanding of gravitation and the curvature of space-time", Cassada further said. According to Collect Space, this idea came to Einstein's mind in 1907, two years after the publishing of his special relativity theory and over fifty years before Yuri Gagarin became the first human to fly into space in 1961.

Measuring 11-inch-tall, the toy was made by The Unemployed Philosophers Guild and it has now joined the list of other indicators which included a Baby Yoda, Earth's globe, a baby penguin, a pair of turtles and a stuffed monkey.