Alertness, Enthusiasm: Saudi Arabia's 1st Woman Astronaut Is Feeling Pre-launch Jitters

Saudi Arabia's Rayyanah Barnawi will script history on May 22 after she launches to the International Space Station (ISS) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. She will become the first woman from the Arab nation to visit space under the Axiom-2 mission which is being launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Axiom-2 or Ax-2 is Axiom Space's second fully commercial launch and involves four crew members who will spend 12 days in orbit.

In the days leading up to the launch, Barnawi has been fairly active on social media where she shared glimpses from her training for her first-ever spaceflight. In her latest tweet, the biomedical expert and mission specialist for Ax-2 said she has a heightened sense of "alertness and enthusiasm."

With bachelors and masters degrees in biomedical sciences, Barnawi aims to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which is the nation's goal to make giant strides in different sectors from the ground to space. "My pride in this mission is my greatest sentiment. One of the most significant themes of Vision 2030 is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support and empowerment of women," Barnawi says. "One of the goals of researchers, scientists and developers on Earth is to conduct their experiments in space. Now I am here to represent the kingdom in this scientific mission aboard the Ax-2 spaceflight," she further says.

Peggy Whitson, one of Barnawi's crew mates and retired NASA astronaut who is the Ax-2 mission commander, says the latter is "an amazing scientist" for her research in stem cells and breast cancer, thus proving her worthiness for Ax-2. The other two crew members are businessman and aviator John Shoffner (mission pilot for Ax-2) and another Saudi astronaut and air force captain Ali Al-Qarni (mission specialist).

(Ax-2 mission crew; Image: SpaceX)

During their stay aboard the ISS, the Ax-2 mission crew will conduct over 20 science experiments in areas such as human physiology, physical sciences, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths).

Watch the launch live

SpaceX will begin the live webcast for the launch at 11:30 pm on May 21, about 3.5 hours before the Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at 3:07 am IST on May 22. A backup opportunity for the launch is available at 2:44 am on May 23 if the weather turns unfavourable on the first attempt. Apart from SpaceX's YouTube channel, the launch will also be aired on its social media handles.