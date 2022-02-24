Aliens May Exist But Are Too Scared To Get Discovered By 'violent' Humans: Report

The atrocities of humans on each other and planet Earth might be the reason why extraterrestrial life or aliens, as commonly said, are not willing to reveal themselves, says Dr. Gordon Gallup, a biopsychologist at the University of Albany. Calling humans 'violent' and 'dangerous', Gallup said that we are constantly engaged in wars which might have made the aliens too "scared" to be discovered. "If there is intelligent life elsewhere, they may view humans as extremely dangerous. Maybe this is why there is no proof or compelling evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence. We pose too great a risk, and they do not want to be discovered", the scientist wrote in his paper, Daily Mail reported.

'Aliens may have found us by now, but...'

Gallup's argument, which was published in the Journal of Astrobiology, clearly states that he is blaming humans for the state of the planet and the current civilisation which has a history of genocides and destruction. He even said that aliens no doubt might be highly advanced technologically and may have found humans by now. But "increased pollution, habitat destruction, coupled with endless wars, pillage, death, destruction and the desire for conquest" is keeping the aliens from visiting Earth. "If [extraterrestrial life] exists it may have found us by now and discovered that humans are dangerous, violent and ceaselessly engage in endless bloody conﬂicts and war, and continually develop even more powerful weapons of mass destruction", Gallup said as per Daily Mail.

Stephen Hawking's warning about aliens

This perception of Gallup might not be entirely fictional as late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, who did not believe in God's existence was also supportive of the alien-life theory. "The idea that we are alone in the universe seems to me completely implausible and arrogant. Considering the number of planets and stars that we know exist, it's extremely unlikely that we are the only form of evolved life", Hawking had said as per ABC news. According to Daily Mail, a study by the University of British Columbia astronomers had revealed that there are about six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way alone. Hawking had even warned about alien invasions and had likened them with Christopher Columbus' first visit to America, which turned out disastrous for the native Americans.

Image: Unsplash