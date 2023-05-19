Amazon's Jeff Bezos Wins Moon Ticket As NASA Awards $3.4bn Contract For Artemis Mission

Jeff Bezos' dream of owning a NASA contract for a Moon mission has finally come true. The US space agency has awarded the billionaire's aerospace company Blue Origin a $3.4 billion contract to build a 'human landing system' (HLS) that will land astronauts on Mars. NASA says that this contract has been awarded under the Sustaining Lunar Development (SLD) project for the Artemis V mission probably in the early 2030s. Artemis V will be a crewed mission in a series of Moon landings that will take place under Artemis Program, NASA's quest to take humans back to the lunar surface.

We selected @BlueOrigin to develop the human landing system for the #Artemis V mission. This component for deep space transportation will help us in our goal of sending astronauts to the surface of the Moon and returning them home safely: https://t.co/KMq5fUn0ll pic.twitter.com/mpfUjWr6OX May 19, 2023

"Honored to be on this journey with NASA to land astronauts on the Moon — this time to stay," Bezos tweeted on May 19. "Today we are excited to announce Blue Origin will build a human landing system as NASA’s second provider to deliver Artemis astronauts to the lunar surface,” Bill Nelson, the NASA Administrator stated.

The agency explained that Blue Origin's spacecraft will be used after NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carries four astronauts to lunar orbit aboard the Orion spacecraft. Two of these four astronauts will then change their vehicle to Blue Origin's HLS for about a weeklong trip to the Moon’s South Pole region. Notably, the Lunar Gateway (a space station in lunar orbit) will be ready by Artemis V where the Orion will dock and astronauts will switch seats. This Gateway will act more like a parking area (plus a habitat and research center) in space where different space capsules will be docked.

Blue Origin has a big competitor to face

Blue Origin will be leading a team which comprises of other private companies such as Lockheed Martin, Draper, Boeing, Astrobotic, and Honeybee Robotics. However, Bezos' firm is not the only big competitor in the race to the Moon as SpaceX already has two such contracts collectively worth $4.2 billion. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, first beat Blue Origin to win a contract worth $2.89 billion in 2021. This contract is for the development of the Starship rocket that will be used to land astronauts on the Moon. NASA awarded the firm a second contract, this time worth $1.15 billion in 2022, to build a second Starship lander.

Explaining the logic behind multiple options, Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center said, "Having two distinct lunar lander designs, with different approaches to how they meet NASA's mission needs, provides more robustness and ensures a regular cadence of Moon landings."