Amid Webb's Hype, ESA Shares Captivating Photo Of Mirror-imaged Galaxies Taken By Hubble

While all the spotlight is currently on the James Webb Space Telescope, its predecessor, the NASA-ESA Hubble telescope has proved its mettle yet again with a new photograph. Shared by the European Space Agency (ESA), the picture features the galaxy SGAS J143845+145407 surrounded by dozens of cosmic neighbours. However, what’s special about this picture is the strong effect of gravitational lensing, which has produced a mirror image of the same galaxy at the centre.

📸 This NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy with the name SGAS J143845+145407 😮 Gravitational lensing has caused a mirror image of the galaxy at the centre of this picture, creating a captivating centrepiece 👉 https://t.co/QAT8CVVMBX pic.twitter.com/sKv8UfQEEN — ESA (@esa) July 18, 2022

What is gravitational lensing?

Gravitational lensing is a phenomenon that occurs when a massive celestial object such as a galaxy or a galaxy cluster distorts the fabric of space around it, thus bending the light emerging from an objecting behind it. The term lensing here signifies the passing of light through that curved space, due to the massive object at the front, as if passing through a lens. In this process, the object bending the light is called a gravitational (natural) lens whereas the distorted object behind it is referred to as "lensed".

Interestingly, this phenomenon also magnifies the object in the background, enabling astronomers to take a clearer look at the celestial body which would otherwise be too faint or too far to observe.

Imaging the SGAS

It is the same gravitational lensing effect that has resulted in multiple images of the SGAS galaxy. Operating for three decades now, Hubble still has still retained its capabilities for detecting lensed galaxies thanks to the telescope's sensitivity and crystal-clear vision. Another reason for Hubble's capabilities can be attributed to its installation in the low-Earth orbit (LEO), which allows the detection of faint and distant gravitational lenses not possible with ground-based telescopes due to the Earth's atmosphere.

According to ESA, the image above is from a set of observations made by Hubble that take advantage of gravitational lensing to peer inside galaxies dating back to the early universe. A source of many firsts, Hubble is also the first telescope to resolve details within lensed images of galaxies and is capable of imaging both their shape and internal structure.

The phenomenon of strong gravitational lensing was seen in the deepest image of the universe taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. In the image below, the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 has been photographed as it was 4.6 billion years ago with dozens of distorted galaxies.