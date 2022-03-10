Another NASA Astronaut Joins In To Slam Roscosmos Chief Rogozin; Says 'he's Always A Fool'

Former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman has joined his colleague Scott Kelly in ridiculing Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, who is defending Russia's aggression towards Ukraine. In a tweet, Reisman called Rogozin a fool and underscored that he is closing one of the few sources of Russia's income by aggravating ties with other countries. Replying to Kelly's tweet, wherein he slammed the Roscosmos chief for removing the US flag from Soyuz rocket, Reisman wrote, "@Rogozin has always been a fool. Only now he actually mortally wounds Roskosmos and ends one of the few remaining sources of currency for Russia. Keep this in mind when your ATM is empty. It will need a trampoline soon".

@Rogozin всегда был дураком. Только вот он фактически смертельно ранит Роскосмос и заканчивает один из немногих оставшихся источников валюты для России. Помните об этом, когда ваш банкомат пуст.Скоро ему будет нужен батут. — Garrett Reisman (@astro_g_dogg) March 7, 2022

He even addressed the Russian citizens and urged them to support the de-escalation stating that the ongoing conflict is not Russia's but their President Vladimir Putin's war. A former International Space Station (ISS) resident in 2008 and 2010, Reisman has flown on three Space Shuttle flights.

Ex-astronaut Scott Kelly returns medal awarded by Russia

Kelly, who is strongly opposing Russia's aggression against Ukraine revealed that he is returning his medal for "Merit in Space Exploration" which was awarded to him by Russia. Requesting Moscow to give the medal to a Russian mother of a slain soldier, he said that would mail the medal to the Russian embassy in Washington.

"Mr. Medvedev, I am returning to you the Russian medal "For Merit in Space Exploration", which you presented to me. Please give it to a Russian mother whose son died in this unjust war. I will mail the medal to the Russian embassy in Washington. Good luck", the retired astronaut wrote in his tweet. Kelly addressed the deputy chairman of Russia's security council, Dmitry Medvedev, who has also served as Russia's President from 2008 to 2012 and its Prime Minister from 2012 to 2020.

Господин Медведев, я возвращаю Вам российскую медаль “За заслуги в освоении космоса», которую вы мне вручили. Пожалуйста, отдайте его русской матери, чей сын погиб в этой несправедливой войне. Я отправлю медаль по почте в посольство России в Вашингтоне. Удачи. https://t.co/n8jMTX34pW pic.twitter.com/qpI1YNKps3 — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) March 9, 2022

It is worth noting that Kelly was blocked by Rogozin on Twitter after the former made strong responses to the Roscosmos chief's stance on Russia's offensive against Ukraine. In the past, Rogozin had even threatened to separate Russia from the International Space Station (ISS) warning that it might lead to a crash of the massive laboratory into Earth.

Image: AP