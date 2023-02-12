Another Russian Capsule Docked At ISS Leaks Coolant, NASA Says 'all Astronauts Safe'

Russia's Progress 82 cargo spacecraft docked at the International Space Station (ISS) was found leaking coolant in outer space, the second such instance in two months. The issue came to the fore after engineers at the Russian Mission Control Center in Moscow recorded a depressurisation in the unpiloted spacecraft's coolant loop. The coolant, as the name suggests, helps maintain an optimum temperature inside the cabin and keeps the avionics and crew members safe.

Having docked in October 2022, Progress 82 is scheduled to depart from the space station on February 18 with discarded materials and trash. It will be deorbited over the Pacific Ocean, although the leakage might cause a delay.

The ISS Progress 83 cargo craft docked to the station early Saturday with no issues. Meanwhile, engineers investigate a coolant leak on the ISS Progress 82 cargo craft due to undock on Feb. 17. The crew is safe and conducting normal operations. More... https://t.co/xKyjS9W3Ao pic.twitter.com/qeanEAMM5t — International Space Station (@Space_Station) February 11, 2023

All crew members aboard the ISS are safe

"The reason for the loss of coolant in the Progress 82 spacecraft is being investigated. The hatches between the Progress 82 and the station are open, and temperatures and pressures aboard the station are all normal," NASA said in an official statement. It also said that the crew members aboard the ISS are safe and are continuing with normal operations.

"NASA specialists are assisting their Russian counterparts in the troubleshooting of the Progress 82 coolant leak. Officials are monitoring all International Space Station systems and are not tracking any other issues", the agency further said. Meanwhile, a new Russian capsule Progress 83 docked at the aft end of the Zvezda service module on February 11 with supplies for the astronauts.

Notably, this was the second instance of coolant leakage from a Russian spacecraft, the first being a crew capsule Soyuz MS-22. The previous instance was reported on December 15 and the leakage is said to have lasted over two hours. It was supposed to be used to bring back NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin; who will now board a replacement spacecraft.