Apollo 16 Astronaut Revisits Moon Landing On 50th Anniversary: 'Still An Exciting Thought'

"I’m on the moon!’ I can’t believe it. Even today it’s an exciting thought", these were the words of retired NASA astronaut Charlie Duke, one of the 12 astronauts to walk on the lunar surface. Duke reflected on his visit to the Moon on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 16 landing which was organised at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on April 20. Currently, the 86-year-old is one of the four Apollo astronauts among a dozen who are still alive to relive the memories.

“Old Orion is finally here, Houston. Fantastic!” - astronaut Charlie Duke after the #Apollo16 lunar lander (called Orion) safely arrived on the Moon, 50 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/yXQCufGzxJ — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 20, 2022

Duke's journey to the moon and back

(Charlie Duke; Image: AP)

It was on April 20, 1972, when Duke touched down on the lunar surface with the late John Young and Ken Mattingly. The Apollo 16 was the penultimate lunar mission meaning it was the second last time when humans walked on the Moon. Duke's journey is remembered for several reasons, one of which is scooping the oldest rock samples. According to NASA, the Apollo 16 was the only mission which landed in the lunar highlands.

Since this region is older than others, the rocks brought back to the Earth were the oldest as scientists estimated their age to be around 4.4 billion years old. Further reflecting on his Moonwalk, Duke said as per Associated Press, "The moon was really a beautiful environment. Desolate, but yet it had a beauty about it. The different contrasts, the mountains that we saw. The blackness of space on the surface of the moon and shades of gray. It just was very captivating".

Each Apollo astronaut had the opportunity to bring personal mementos to the Moon. On #Apollo16, Charlie Duke paid tribute to his family by placing a family portrait on the lunar surface. What would you take with you on a journey to the Moon? https://t.co/Q7uyAUG1d9 pic.twitter.com/XS6Vpsv0Gi — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) April 21, 2022

The Apollo missions had another interesting aspect wherein astronauts brought their personal mementoes to the Moon. For Duke's part, he brought a picture of his family and placed it on the lunar surface as a tribute. Since humans have been unable to return to the Moon in over five decades, Duke says that he is looking forward to NASA's Artemis Program. Artemis is being planned by NASA to put humans back to the lunar surface along with the first woman astronaut. The agency will begin the mission with Artemis I, which would be uncrewed and is targeted for launch later this year.