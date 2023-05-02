The iconic rings of Saturn, which have fascinated astronomers for centuries, are in danger of disappearing. Scientists have been aware of the steady erosion of the gas giant's icy innermost rings since the 1980s. The rings are depleting at such a rapid rate that an Olympic-sized swimming pool of water cascades onto the planet's upper atmosphere every day.

However, the exact rate at which the rings are shrinking, and thus, how much longer they will remain visible, remains a mystery. Fortunately, NASA's powerful James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is on the case and is set to investigate this phenomenon in greater detail. Despite having already scrutinised far-off galaxies, JWST is now turning its gaze closer to home to unravel the mysteries of one of our solar system's most captivating features.

Rings will be part of Saturn for another few 100 million years

"We're still trying to figure out exactly how fast they are eroding," said James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency who is leading a new effort to study Saturn's rings. "Currently, research suggests the rings will only be part of Saturn for another few hundred million years."

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and the Keck Observatory in Hawaii will embark on a long-term observation campaign to better understand the lifespan of Saturn's rings. The telescopes will monitor the "ring rain" phenomenon, which causes the planet's icy innermost rings to erode onto its upper atmosphere. By tracking how this phenomenon fluctuates over one full season on the gas giant (which lasts about seven Earth years due to its orbit), researchers hope to gain insight into how long the iconic ring system will last.

Why does Saturn have rings?

Saturn's rings are one of the most fascinating features of our solar system. They are made up of countless particles of water ice, rock, and dust that range in size from tiny grains to larger boulders. The rings are incredibly thin, only about 10 meters thick on average, but they stretch out over 280,000 kilometers in diameter, making them one of the most expansive structures in our solar system.

Scientists believe that the rings were created when one or more of Saturn's moons was destroyed by a collision with a comet or asteroid. This collision would have caused the moon to break apart into countless small pieces, which were then trapped in orbit around Saturn by the planet's strong gravitational pull. Over time, these particles would have collided and stuck together, gradually building up into the bright, reflective rings we see today.

There are many different types of particles within Saturn's rings, and they are arranged into several different ring groups. The brightest and most well-known of these is the A ring, which is located closest to the planet. The A ring is made up of a combination of small, icy particles and larger, irregularly shaped rocks. The B ring, which is located just outside the A ring, is much darker and contains a higher proportion of larger particles. Beyond the B ring, there are several more faint and diffuse ring groups, which are thought to be made up of smaller particles that are more easily disturbed by gravitational interactions with Saturn's moons.