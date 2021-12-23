Ariane 5 Rocket Rolls Out To Launch Pad For James Webb Space Telescope's Dec 25 Launch

Elon Musk calls James Webb Space Telescope's launch a 'big deal'; here is why
The Ariane 5 rocket, which will carry the James Webb Space Telescope has finally rolled out onto the launch pad on December 23.
Currently sitting at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, the rocket will lift-off on December 25 at 5:50 pm (IST).
Made by Ariane Space, the heavy-lift Ariane 5 rocket is one of the most powerful launch vehicles ever built.
The Ariane 5 rocket has launched 109 times since 1996 and has a success rate of 95.4%, according to Everyday Astronaut.