Artemis 1 Launch: How To Watch NASA’s 'Mega Moon Mission' Live - Timing, All Details Here

As NASA's most-touted mission - The Artemis I suffered a major technical snag on its launch date last month, it will again attempt to reach the Moon on Saturday, September 3. According to the American space agency, the Artemis I flight test is an uncrewed mission around the Moon that will pave the way for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration as part of Artemis. It said that the Live coverage of events will air on NASA Television, the NASA website, as well as Facebook, Twitch, NASA YouTube, and in 4k on NASA’s UHD channel. For Indian viewers, the live coverage will be available at 11:47 pm.

Links to watch Artemis 1 launch:

When the #Artemis I flight test launches toward the Moon, it'll mark our first step toward a long-term human presence on the lunar surface.



What do we hope to learn from the uncrewed mission? Here's a look: https://t.co/POsNDV4X2w pic.twitter.com/F4dLqRUSv3 — NASA (@NASA) September 2, 2022

No matter where you are on Earth, join us tomorrow as we reach out to the Moon.



The two-hour window for Saturday's #Artemis I launch attempt opens at 2:17pm ET (18:17 UTC). Here's your thread on how to tune in: https://t.co/D9RaNErhE0 — NASA (@NASA) September 2, 2022

And, of course, we'll have plenty of Artemis I updates on NASA TV.



Live tanking coverage begins at 5:45am ET (09:45 UTC): https://t.co/ZuxLDtzW9c — NASA (@NASA) September 2, 2022

Timeline of the most crucial Mega Moon Mission:

5:45 am: Coverage begins with commentary of tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket.

Coverage begins with commentary of tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket. 12:15 pm: Full coverage begins in English. Launch coverage will continue through translunar injection and spacecraft separation, setting Orion on its path to the Moon.

Full coverage begins in English. Launch coverage will continue through translunar injection and spacecraft separation, setting Orion on its path to the Moon. 1 pm: Launch coverage begins in Spanish on NASA’s Spanish-language YouTube account and will continue approximately 15 minutes after liftoff.

Launch coverage begins in Spanish on NASA’s Spanish-language YouTube account and will continue approximately 15 minutes after liftoff. 6 p.m: Coverage of the postlaunch news conference will follow approximately one hour after the live launch broadcast ends.

Coverage of the postlaunch news conference will follow approximately one hour after the live launch broadcast ends. 9:45 p.m: Coverage of Orion’s first outbound trajectory burn on the way to the Moon.

Coverage of Orion’s first outbound trajectory burn on the way to the Moon. 10:15 p.m: Coverage of first Earth views from Orion during outbound coast to the Moon.

Why was Artemis 1 postponed?

Earlier on August 29, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said it discovered a leak on the tail service mast umbilical and added it was replaced by a flex-hose and a loose pressure sensor line, as the likely the source of the leak. Moreover, it also clarified that there was no leak detected at ambient temperatures and said teams will continue to monitor during tanking operations. The clarification from NASA came in response to media reports claiming the launch "was rescheduled amid fluctuation in ambient temperatures". "Teams will adjust the procedures to chill down the engines, also called the kick start bleed test, about 30 to 45 minutes earlier in the countdown during the liquid hydrogen fast fill phase for the core stage. This will allow for additional time to cool the engines to appropriate temperatures for launch," it added.

What is NASA's Artemis I mission?

The US space agency has set a long-term goal to land on Mars. However, before landing on the fourth planet from the Sun and the second-smallest planet in the Solar System, the space agency wants to explore or simply wants to return to the surface of the moon. According to the earlier plan, the space agency was scheduled to launch the Artemis I mission on August 29. If the mission goes as per plan, it will allow the landing of the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.

Image: @NASAArtemis/Twitter