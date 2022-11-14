Artemis 1 Mission To Moon 'go' For Nov 16 Launch, But NASA Still Has 'some Work To Do'

The Artemis 1 Moon mission still looks good for the launch on November 16, however, NASA said that it has some work left to complete. The uncrewed mission, as per the agency, will launch during a two-hour window that starts at 11:34 am IST. But before it lifts off, NASA still has to confirm the health of the integrated Space Launch System (SLS rocket) and the Orion spacecraft which braved tropical storm Nicole at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The storm made landfall in Florida last week while the rocket was still at the launch pad and caused minor damage to certain parts of the launch vehicle. During a recent press briefing Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, said that he is confident about the launch attempt on November 16.

I'm impressed by our #Artemis I team's dedication - their care for @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion is keeping us on track. Designing for this environment is challenging, and our design stood up to the test of the storm. We are pressing toward launch on Nov 16: https://t.co/GGHeKcp0yQ pic.twitter.com/fPEAR8jhcm — Jim Free (@JimFree) November 11, 2022

Work left before Artemis 1 launch

One area where the Artemis mission team is working is to fix a thin strip of caulking called RTV on the SLS rocket. This RTV, which got damaged in the storm, encircles the Orion spacecraft and is responsible for avoiding any unwanted circulation and heating of air during flight. The teams are also examining the risk of RTV debris, which might become a hazard when they shed off when the rocket launches, Space.com reported.

What's concerning, however, is that if this component is severely damaged, the rocket will have to be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) as the RTV cannot be fixed at the launch pad. If the rocket is hauled back to the VAB, NASA might miss out on the next launch opportunity. Earlier in September, NASA was forced to remove the rocket from the launch pad due to Hurricane Ian, due to which Artemis 1 was postponed till November.

If launched on November 16, Artemis 1 would end on December 11 and if not, NASA has a backup opportunity for November 19, the timings of which are yet to be confirmed. Costing over $4 billion, Artemis 1 is the first of NASA's Artemis Program which would see the first woman and person of colour land on the Moon. The agency also has plans to build a sustainable base on the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars.