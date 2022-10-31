Artemis 1 Moon Rocket Ready For Rollout On November 4 As NASA Eyes Third Launch Attempt

After two major setbacks, while shooting for the Moon, NASA will again attempt a launch the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to Earth’s satellite on November 14. Ahead of the scheduled date, the agency will roll out its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket mounted with the Orion spacecraft to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center on November 4.

The rocket’s rollout will begin at 9:31 am IST from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) and it will reach the Launch Complex 39B after a 6.7 km journey. On November 14, the mission will be launched during a 69-minute-long launch window that opens at 9:37 am IST.

Our next #Artemis I launch attempt is on November 14.



Years of teamwork and preparation have led to this moment. Follow the @NASAGroundSys teams that put the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion spacecraft together, piece by piece: https://t.co/So0Cxey4PB pic.twitter.com/dwVbNpz49B — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) October 21, 2022

"Preparations are underway to ready the mobile launcher and VAB for rollout by configuring the mobile launcher arms and umbilicals and continuing to retract the access platforms surrounding SLS and Orion as work is completed," NASA said in its official blog.

After the rocket was hauled back to the VAB in late September due to Hurricane Ian, the mission teams worked on testing the twin solid boosters and installing the flight batteries.

The engineers have also replaced the batteries of the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS), which is the second stage of the rocket. "Teams recharged, replaced, and reinstalled several of the radiation instruments and the crew seat accelerometer inside Orion ahead of the crew module closure for roll. Technicians will refresh the specimens for the space biology payload at the launch pad," the agency further revealed. "The crew module and launch abort system hatches are closed for the roll to the pad."

All VAB platforms are now retracted except for G, which will be retracted tomorrow afternoon/evening and F, which will be next week.

Flight Termination System (FTS) testing is on track to happen soon.

Crawler-transporter 2 is set to move into position at the VAB on Monday. pic.twitter.com/H9ohYsIkcV — NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) October 27, 2022

In a tweet dated October 27, NASA's Exploration Ground Systems team revealed that the rocket's Flight Termination System (FTS) is on track for its testing and the Crawler-transporter 2 will move into position on Monday. Since August 29, the first planned launch date, NASA has postponed Artemis 1 twice due to fuel leakage and problems with one of the rocket's engines. Costing $4.1 billion, Artemis 1 will kickstart the Artemis Program, which is the US space agency's quest to return to the Moon for the first time since humans last walked on the lunar surface in 1972 during the Apollo Program.