Artemis 1: NASA Eyes Sept 23, 27 As New Launch Dates For Moon Mission With Big IFs

NASA is targeting September 23 as the closest opportunity to launch the Artemis 1 mission after the recent scrubbing earlier this month. The agency has reserved September 27 as the next launch opportunity given the teams are able to fix the fuel leak problem which delayed the mission on September 3.

NASA has made the request to the US Space Force’s Eastern Range, which is yet to offer a permit and the launch on these dates would depend on a few factors mentioned below.

During a teleconference earlier today, Artemis 1 officials revealed that September 23 would offer a 120-minute launch window starting 4:17 pm IST (6:47 am EDT) whereas September 27 offers a 70-minute launch window starting 9:07 pm IST (11:37 am EDT).

#Artemis I leaders will provide updates on the launch status of the @NASAArtemis mission around the Moon. Join us Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11am ET (15:00 UTC): https://t.co/bkzJb5lzYW pic.twitter.com/qPenjIOr6P — NASA (@NASA) September 7, 2022

Major IFs face NASA before the historic Moon mission

In order to make Artemis 1 lift off on any of the aforementioned dates this month, the engineers will have to ensure that the leak on the propellant supply line is fixed and that it passes the forthcoming leak test. If not in September, the next few months until December offer several launch opportunities of varying durations. More on that here.

Another condition to launch Artemis 1 is the Eastern Range (launch pads at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral) allows a waiver on the re-testing of the Space Launch System’s (SLS) flight termination system (FTS) batteries. If a waiver is denied, the rocket will be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) for repairs thus ending the possibility of a launch this month.

The FTS is a component on the SLS rocket which would activate during emergency situations. FTS would be used to destroy the rocket if it goes off course and heads for a crash into a populated area. This component is installed in every major part of the rocket namely the core stage, the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) and the twin solid boosters.

Jim Free, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, said during the press briefing that the agency has submitted a request for a waiver, however, it is unclear exactly when it will be granted.

Notably, NASA is planning to refuel the mega-rocket on September 17 using a modified tanking procedure ahead of its possible launch later this month. Currently, engineers are fixing the fuel leakage issue at the Launch Pad 39B of the Kennedy Space Center. According to the officials, the teams are replacing the 8-inch and the 4-inch quick disconnect (QD), the supply line which is used to load propellant into the SLS rocket’s core stage.