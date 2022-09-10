Last Updated:

Artemis 1: NASA Makes Significant Progress On Moon Rocket Repair Ahead Of Sept 23 Attempt

NASA revealed that the Artemis 1 teams have replaced the seal linked to the fuel leak on the Moon rocket which was detected during the previous attempt.

Harsh Vardhan
Artemis 1

Image: NASA


NASA’s Artemis 1 teams have made a significant development regarding the fuel leak problem on the Space Launch System (SLS) as the agency moves toward another launch attempt. According to the latest update, the teams have replaced the seals of the SLS rocket’s core stage associated with the liquid hydrogen leak detected during the previous launch attempt on September 3. 

Besides, they also removed and replaced the 8-inch and the 4-inch supply line which was used to load propellant into the SLS rocket last week. These supply lines are part of the seal which also includes several umbilicals. The umbilicals, according to NASA, provide power, communications, coolant, and fuel to the rocket and the Orion spacecraft while at the launch pad. Currently, the rocket is at the Kennedy Space Center's launch pad and the agency is assessing opportunities for new launch dates.

NASA eyes Sept 23, 27 to launch Moon mission

NASA officials, during a teleconference on September 8, revealed that they are targeting September 23 as the next opportunity to launch Artemis 1, with September 27 as a backup date. On September 23, NASA would have a 120-minute launch window starting 4:17 pm IST (6:47 am EDT) whereas September 27 offers a 70-minute launch window starting 9:07 pm IST (11:37 am EDT). 

Notably, the launch would be possible only if the US Space Force’s Eastern Range, to which NASA has made a request, allows the mission to go forward on the said dates. What's more, is that the Eastern Range, which manages launch pads at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral, grants NASA a waiver on the re-testing of the SLS rocket's flight termination system (FTS) batteries. Assuming the agency is denied a waiver, the rocket will have to be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) pushing the launch to October. 

Currently, the US space agency is preparing for a tanking demonstration on September 17, which would see the re-fuelling of the rocket through a modified procedure. "This demonstration will allow engineers to check the new seals under cryogenic, or supercold, conditions as expected on launch day and before proceeding to the next launch attempt", the agency said in a statement. 

