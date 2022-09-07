Artemis 1: NASA To Fix SLS Rocket's Leaky Supply Line On The Pad; New Launch Date Awaited

In the latest update post the Artemis 1 launch scrub, NASA revealed that the teams are now replacing the liquid hydrogen supply line where a leak was detected recently. The launch of the Artemis 1 mission on September 3 was postponed indefinitely after the mission teams detected the leak while transferring liquid hydrogen into a tank of the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) through a supply line called the ‘quick disconnect’ (QD).

NASA said that the engineers are now replacing this QD on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

“Performing the work at the pad requires technicians to set up an enclosure around the work area to protect the hardware from the weather and other environmental conditions, but enables engineers to test the repair under cryogenic, or supercold, conditions”, NASA said in an official blog.

Meanwhile, the teams are collecting as much data to understand the cause of the issue and are reviewing options for the next launch date for Artemis 1.

However, the SLS rocket will be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to reset its flight termination system (FTS) batteries before the next launch date. The FTS is the rocket’s component which is designed for emergency purposes such as when the rocket goes off course and is heading for a populated area, the mission teams could send a signal and destroy the rocket before any mishap.

“Additionally, teams will also check plate coverings on other umbilical interfaces to ensure there are no leaks present at those locations”, NASA further said. “With seven main umbilical lines, each line may have multiple connection points”.

Artemis 1 is the first mission of NASA’s Artemis Program which aims to take humans back to the Moon, establish a sustainable lunar base and eventually prepare for missions to Mars and beyond. It was initially scheduled for launch on August 29, however, NASA decided to scrub the launch due to thermal issues around one of the rocket’s engines.

As mentioned above, the launch on September 3 was also delayed due to fuel leak and the mission has been pushed to at least a few weeks, with the launch no longer possible before October.