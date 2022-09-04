Artemis 1: NASA To Roll Back SLS Rocket For Repairs, Launch In Early Sept Not Possible

NASA has decided to roll back its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to fix the fuel leakage issue which caused the Artemis 1 launch scrub on Saturday, September 3. The rocket was scheduled for liftoff during a two-hour launch window starting at 11:47 pm IST, however, NASA called off the mission, two hours 28 minutes before the countdown ended.

#Artemis Update: The team continues to troubleshoot, and plans to return with a variety of options early next week. We are standing down on any launch attempts through the current launch period, which ends Tuesday.



See https://t.co/dMVnvEQcfC for more information. pic.twitter.com/cCefwG9FO0 — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

During a press briefing after announcing Artemis 1 postponement, NASA officials said that the SLS rocket will be rolled back from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39b to VAB. In an official blog, the agency also revealed that further launch attempts in early September are no longer possible. This means that the mission teams will be standing down on the next attempt previously planned on September 6.

The launch yesterday was called off after the engineers spotted a leak in a cavity between the ground side and rocket side plates surrounding an 8-inch line used to fill and drain liquid hydrogen from the SLS rocket. According to NASA, the teams made three attempts to fix the issue but all attempts were unsuccessful. The core stage of the SLS rocket has two tanks, one to store 5,38,606 gallons of liquid hydrogen and another to store 1,96,000 gallons of liquid oxygen.

"To meet the requirement by the Eastern Range for the certification on the flight termination system, currently set at 25 days, NASA will need to roll the rocket and spacecraft back to the VAB before the next launch attempt to reset the system’s batteries", the agency said in its official blog. "The flight termination system is required on all rockets to protect public safety."

Next launch windows

The next launch window opens no earlier than September 19, however, experts say the launch has been pushed for a few weeks, possibly to October. Between September 19 and October 4, there are 14 launch opportunities barring September 29 and 30, whereas October 17 to 31 has 11 launch opportunities. More about the list of launch windows here.