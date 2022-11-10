Artemis 1 Postponed To Nov 16 As NASA Prepares For Tropical Storm Nicole Near Florida

NASA has postponed the launch of the Artemis 1 Moon mission from November 14 to 16 as Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the launch site in Florida. The uncrewed mission was previously scheduled for take-off during a 69-minute-long launch window at 9:37 am IST. The new target window opens at 11:34 am IST for two hours.

“Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm”, the agency said in an update. While the threat to Kennedy Space Center, the launch site for Artemis 1, has weakened from HURCON (Hurricane Condition) IV to III, the US National Weather Service has warned of a ‘dangerous storm surge’ along the coast of Florida this week.

We're grateful to @SpaceForceDOD, @NOAA, and the @NHC_Atlantic for their valuable forecasting data as we monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. The team is preparing @NASA_SLS & @NASA_Orion for the incoming weather, & now targeting Nov 16 for #Artemis I's launch. https://t.co/bUHVuuAQm5 pic.twitter.com/AJcTtSWgEs — Jim Free (@JimFree) November 8, 2022

Notably, the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) was rolled out of the Vehicle Assembly Building with the Orion spacecraft on November 4 to the KSC's Launch Complex 39B. What's also worth noting is that NASA was forced to roll back the rocket into VAB in late September due to Hurricane Ian. If the same situation arises, Artemis 1 might get delayed beyond November 16 as the mission teams would miss out on the planned launch date.

A dangerous storm surge is expected along much of the east coast of FL, portions of coastal GA, and the FL Big Bend along the Gulf coast. The storm surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves along the Atlantic coast.

Residents: listen to advice given by local officials pic.twitter.com/OQEJFSApSM — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 10, 2022

Talking about the option of rolling the rocket back to its shelter, NASA said that "the safest option for the launch hardware was to keep the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft secured at the pad".

NASA's preparations for tropical storm Nicole

As part of preparations for the storm, the mission teams have powered down the Orion spacecraft, SLS core stage, interim cryogenic propulsion stage, and boosters and closed the spacecraft hatches to prevent water intrusion. As for the rocket, it is designed to withstand heavy rain and winds up to 136 km per hour, however, weather forecasts say the storm will not exceed this limit.

"Teams also are securing nearby hardware and performing walkdowns for potential debris in the area", NASA said. "Once back on-site, technicians will perform walkdowns and inspections at the pad to assess the status of the rocket and spacecraft as soon as practicable".