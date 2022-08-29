Almost 50 years after the last Apollo mission that carried humans to the Moon, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to create history once more on Monday when it launches the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon. On August 29, the mission is scheduled to take off during a launch window that begins at 6:03 PM IST. NASA's Orion capsule, which is three metres tall and accommodates four astronauts rather than three, is more spacious than the Apollo spacecraft and will be carrying a payload that includes items like a mannequin named Helga, pieces of Apollo 11's engine, and a stuffed toy.

According to the "official flight kit" released by NASA, a full-sized dummy outfitted with acceleration and vibration sensors will sit in the commander's seat during the flight. In honour of NASA engineer Arturo Campos, the "commander" was given the name Moonikin Campos in a public contest. Campos had prevented a tragedy by figuring out how to return the astronauts home using a jury-rigged version of the partially damaged electrical system on Apollo 13.

Mission to carry snoopy, Artemis figurine & tree seeds

Notably, no crew will be aboard Artemis' maiden voyage on NASA's massive Space Launch System rocket to alert mission control when the spacecraft has attained weightlessness. Instead, a snoopy figurine will be placed inside the cabin by the US Space agency as a visual zero-gravity signal.

A little statue of the Greek goddess 'Artemis' has been donated by the European Space Agency. Artemis was the hunt goddess and Apollo's twin in Greek mythology. The spacecraft will carry a 3D-printed replica that will eventually be on exhibit in Greece's Acropolis Museum.

Bags of tree seeds have been included in the package by NASA, Boeing, and the Israeli Space Agency. After the voyage, the seeds will be given to professors and schools for educational purposes. According to NASA, seeds were included in the Apollo 14 mission to better study how plants respond to life in space.

Mission would carry several deep space research projects

Meanwhile, two other mannequins will assess cosmic radiation, one of the major dangers of space travel, and will have female torsos and heads but no limbs. They go by the names 'Zohar' and 'Helga', and a protective garment from Israel is also being tested on one torso, The Guardian reported. Additionally, the mission would also carry a number of deep space research projects in addition to the three test dummies. The Orion capsule is also expected to launch at least ten small satellites - the size of shoeboxes once it is rushing toward the Moon.

Orion spacecraft would undergo a trip around the Moon

According to reports, a bolt from one of Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's rocket engines that was recovered from the sea ten years ago will also be carried by Orion. Further, it will also carry Biological Experiment-01, which includes tests on seeds, fungi, yeast, and algae. Apart from these, the Callisto voice recognition experiment, which would test how Amazon's Alexa functions in a spacecraft and how future astronauts would use such a system, will also be on board. Under this mission, the uncrewed Orion spacecraft will undergo a trip around the Moon and travel farther than any human-rated vehicle has ever gone.

