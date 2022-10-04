Artemis: Construction Of First Modules For Lunar Gateway Around Moon Begins

Construction of the first modules of the Lunar Gateway planned to be launched as part of NASA’s Artemis Program has begun, the European Space Agency (ESA) revealed. The Gateway is basically a space station that will be installed in the Moon’s orbit and it will serve as a habitat, and refueling and research center for astronauts.

ESA is also contributing toward the development of the Gateway and has begun construction of the ESPRIT refuelling module and elements of a communication system.

The first lunar Gateway modules have started construction: learn about ESPRIT, the @esa elements for communications, refuelling, storage and offering workspaces too: https://t.co/C7tMEDprUr #ExploreFarther pic.twitter.com/avwy2y8wa1 — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) October 4, 2022

The ESPIRIT module

Short for European System Providing Refueling Infrastructure and Telecommunication, ESPIRIT, also called ESPIRIT Refuelling Module (ERM) is part of the Gateway’s core structure, says ESA. The module measures 4.6 metres in diameter and 6.4 metres in length and it weighs around 10 tonnes on Earth filled with fuel and it is designed to carry cargo weighing up to 1.5 tonnes at the time of launch.

Once constructed, the module will serve four purposes which are transporting cargo to the station, providing storage space once docked at Gateway, providing fuel to the propulsion system of Gateway and providing a view of space and the Moon through its windows.

(Illustration of the ERM; Image: ESA)

Aboard the Gateway, the ERM will have two main structural elements-- a pressurised tunnel and an unpressurised tunnel. The former is being designed as a habitable environment used for storage and offering passage between the two docking ports at each end of the tunnel whereas the latter will be used by astronauts to dock their laptops, cameras and other tools to work with an outside view of docking spacecraft.

Another crucial element ESA is working on is HALO-Lunar Communication System (HLCS) which will be installed on NASA’s Habitation and Logistic module (HALO). The agency says that the HLCS will allow the Gateway to communicate with astronauts and rovers on the Moon’s surface, and when they are in orbit and when close to the outpost.

"The system will allow for high data speeds that can support live video transmission even when the Gateway will be at the farthest distance from the Moon– 70 000 km from the surface," ESA's statement read. "HLCS will allow for voice and high-definition video links and can calculate information on distance and relative speeds between the Gateway and elements connected to its radio link."

Earlier in the day, NASA also posted pictures of the modular structures which are being constructed in Italy and will soon be shipped to Arizona in the US. The installation of the Gateway is expected to begin with Artemis 4 which will launch after 2025.

Gateway is coming together🤩



Following structural welding, the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module will ship from Italy to Gilbert, Arizona, where @NorthropGrumman will outfit various components to support future @NASAArtemis missions. pic.twitter.com/OjPf323zpt — NASA's Gateway Program (@NASA_Gateway) October 3, 2022

Image: ESA