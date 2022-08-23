Artemis I Is 'go' For Moon Mission On August 29 As NASA Completes Readiness Review

The uncrewed Artemis I mission is “go” for launch on August 29 as NASA has successfully concluded the Flight Readiness Review (FRR). During the FRR, Artemis I managers conducted an in-depth assessment of the new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft to determine their preparedness for the mission.

The mission teams are targeting a two-hour launch window starting at 6:03 pm IST from launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

When the launch window opens, the 322-feet-tall SLS rocket will liftoff as the most powerful launch vehicle ever built and will send the Orion spacecraft farther than any spacecraft has ever travelled. The announcement of the completion of the FRR was made after the meeting of NASA managers concluded in the early hours of August 23.

How to watch the launch?

NASA will provide live coverage of the launch on its official YouTube channel and you can also tune in to NASA TV, the NASA app or its official website. Since the agency is leaving no stone unturned in inviting as much public as it can, the live webcast of the pre-launch activities has already started at 4:30 am IST earlier on Tuesday and will continue until after the launch.

More about Artemis I

It is the first mission of the Artemis Program and will last for a total of 42 days if it successfully blasts off on August 29. NASA also has September 2 and 6 as backup dates for the mission. The objective of Artemis I is to demonstrate the SLS rocket’s capabilities along with those of the Orion spacecraft and the ground systems.

This test flight will also demonstrate the capabilities of Orion’s heatshield when it re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere for a splashdown. Through these objectives, NASA will evaluate the overall performance of every component to be confident about sending astronauts on future missions.

After its launch, the SLS rocket will release eight CubeSats that will perform several experiments including measuring effects of outer space radiation on bacterial cells, studying the lunar environment and mapping water on the lunar surface. If all goes according to plan, Artemis I will pave way for the landing of the first woman and person of colour on the Moon.