Artemis I Launch Attempt On Sep 2 'definitely In Play': NASA Official After Mission Scrub

Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin, during a press conference, on late August 29, said that another launch attempt on September 2 is ‘definitely in play’. NASA was forced to call off the launch of its SLS rocket for the Artemis I mission after engineers identified multiple issues which made them run out of time.

Engineers continue to assess #Artemis I launch attempt data. On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6pm ET (22:00 UTC) we’ll provide an update on the status of the @NASAArtemis flight test. Details: https://t.co/aYUGR2rT2r pic.twitter.com/lt3o6x6GXg — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022

The SLS (Space Launch System) rocket was supposed to liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center, during a two-hour launch window starting at 6:03 pm IST, however, fuel leakages already caused a delay in the propellent loading procedure. The mission teams noticed a hydrogen fuel leakage, an issue that was fixed before they encountered another anomaly.

One of the four RS-25 engines on the core stage of the SLS rocket did not reach the optimum temperature required for launch. At this stage of pre-launch preparations, the teams were conditioning the four engines and chilling them down to 5°C, through the ‘bleed’ test, before the rocket lifted off. This procedure is necessary to make the engines acclimated to the cold temperatures to prevent shocks when they consume the cryogenic propellant.

The core stage of the SLS rocket has two tanks with a capacity of 1,96,000 gallons for liquid oxygen (cooled to -294°C) and 5,38,606 gallons for liquid hydrogen (cooled to -423°C). While the officials don’t have an answer for the anomaly yet, they clarified that there is no issue with the engine itself.

What did the NASA officials say about Sept 2 launch?

The next launch window opens at 10:18 pm on September 2, however, NASA officials did not confirm if the temperature issue with the engine will be resolved by then. During the press conference, Sarafin said that the engineers are gathering data on the anomaly and still there is a “non-zero” chance of the launch happening on the said date.

In his first reaction following the scrubbing of the launch and again during the press conference, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson had said that the SLS rocket won’t fly until it is absolutely ready. When asked about the possibility of rolling back the rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), Sarafin said that there would be no need if the remaining issues are resolved at the launch pad. If not on Sept 2, another backup date is September 6 when the launch window opens at 2:42 am IST. If launched on the former date, Artemis I would last 39 days otherwise 42 days owing to the position of the Moon with respect to the Earth.