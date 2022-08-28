Today is the day when NASA’s brand new rocket will begin a new era in space exploration. The Space Launch System (SLS) will lift-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on August 29 when the launch window opens at 6:03 pm IST (8:33 am EDT) commencing the Artemis I mission which would last 42 days.

Under this mission, the uncrewed Orion spacecraft will undergo a trip around the Moon and travel farther than any human-rated vehicle has ever gone. The launch, however, might get scrubbed as rain and thunderstorms have been pounding the launch site and three lightning strikes to the lightning protection system towers at Launch Pad 39B were also reported.

🚀One rocket. One mission. Many ways to watch #Artemis I launch to the Moon.



See the thread for simulcasts, including how to watch in 4K. Pick your favorite, set a reminder, and spread the word.



The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33am EDT on Aug. 29. https://t.co/D9RaNE9Gfq — NASA (@NASA) August 27, 2022

"A weather team has begun an assessment that includes collecting voltage and current data, as well as imagery", NASA said in an update. "The data will be shared with a team of experts on electromagnetic environment efforts who will determine if any constraints on vehicle or ground systems were violated". Currently, the weather is predicted to be 70% favourable for launch.

How to watch the launch live?

NASA will provide live coverage of the SLS rocket's launch on its official YouTube channel starting at 4 pm IST on August 29. The historic launch will also be aired on NASA TV, the NASA app, the agency's official website as well as its other social media platforms.

Given the weather does not play villain, Hollywood stars Chris Evans, Jack Black, and Keke Palmer will make special appearances before the SLS rocket heads toward the Moon. A special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock along with a performance of “America the Beautiful” by The Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma has also been organised.

Artemis I overview

Artemis I is the test mission to demonstrate the abilities of the SLS rocket, the Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems for future endeavours to the Moon. It is the first of NASA's Artemis Program which would take humans back to the Moon and land the first woman and person of colour on the lunar surface. During this mission, Orion will cover a total of two million kilometres before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on October 10.