Artemis I: What Is Orion In NASA's New SLS Rocket? Know All About The Crucial Component

With dark clouds lingering over the Kennedy Space Center, the entire world has its fingers crossed for launch of the Artemis I mission targeted for August 29. The launch window opens at 6:03 pm IST (8:33 am EDT) and NASA has predicted that the weather might be 70% favourable for the launch on the said date. While we await the historic launch, let us take a look at the Orion spacecraft, one of the most crucial components of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

The Orion spacecraft

The Orion spacecraft is the topmost part of the SLS rocket which consists of three major elements-- the Crew Module, the Service Module and the Launch Abort System (LAS). The LAS measures 50 feet tall and is designed to carry the crew to safety in the event of an emergency during launch or ascent. During Artemis I, the mission teams at NASA will test its abilities.

According to NASA, it can be activated within milliseconds to pull the crew module to safety in emergency cases or can orient the spacecraft for a safe landing. Weighing over 7,500kg (16,700 pounds), the LAS is equipped with a solid rocket motor that provides 4,00,000 pounds of thrust and can speed up from zero to 651 km per hour in just two seconds.

The Crew Module is the component encased inside the LAS and is the habitable portion of the Orion spacecraft. It has a space for the crew of four astronauts and is equipped with a heat shield that can withstand temperatures up to 2,760°C (5,000°F). This capability of the module's heat shield will also be tested when it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of over 39,000 km per hour.

Measuring 11 feet tall and 16.5 feet in diameter, the crew module weighs over 9,300 kg (20,600 lbs) and is equipped with 12 thrusters for manoeuvring. If the module passes viability tests, this is where the astronauts would work and live during their journey to and from the Moon.

The European Service Module ( ESM), which is a contribution by the European Space Agency (ESA) and its partners will provide the Orion with power, propulsion, thermal control, air and water. Standing 15.7 feet tall and 16.5 feet in diameter, the ESM is equipped with four massive solar panels that stretch up to 62 feet. Each having 15,000 solar cells, the panels are capable of generating 11KW of power for the ESM's eight engines as well as for the crew module.

During Artemis I, Orion will travel farther than any other spacecraft has ever travelled as it would fly over 60,000 kilometres beyond the Moon before heading home for a splashdown into the Pacific Ocean on October 10. According to NASA, the spacecraft would exceed two million kilometres of distance by the time Artemis I ends.

