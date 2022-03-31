Last Updated:

As Blue Origin Readies For 20th Space Mission, Here's How To Watch The NS20 Liftoff Live

Blue Origin is 'go' for its 20th mission as the New Shepard rocket is ready for liftoff from the company's launch site in West Texas on March 31.

Blue Origin

Image: Twitter/@BlueOrigin


Blue Origin is bracing itself for its 20th mission as the New Shepard rocket is ready for liftoff from the company's launch site in West Texas on March 31. Six passengers, five of them paying customers and one Blue Origin engineer, will board the New Shepard capsule for a sub-orbital flight which is targeted for 7 pm (IST). Under this mission, the space capsule will be air-borne for about 10 minutes wherein the flight passengers would experience three minutes of weightlessness. In a recent mission update, the company informed that all of the members have completed the training requirements and a ready for their space trip. 

How to watch the NS20 launch?

As mentioned above, the liftoff is scheduled at 7 pm from Blue Origin's launch site in West Texas. The company will begin the live webcast of the launch starting at 5:50 pm (IST) today. Interested viewers can watch the liftoff on Blue Origin's official Twitter handle, official website, or its YouTube channel. 

Crew of the NS20 mission

The NS20 crew includes six members- Blue Origin engineer Gary Lai, Party America CEO Marty Allen, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, and president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC, Dr. George Nield and husband-wife duo Marc and Sharon Hagle. The mission would be historic as it would see the first married couple on a sub-orbital flight. Blue Origin has previously made several records during its sub-orbital missions such as launching the oldest and the youngest person as well as a pair of siblings- Mark and Jeff Bezos to space. Interestingly, all of the crew members have prepared their postcards, which they would carry with them on the flight which would then be signed "flown in space".

The launch was initially scheduled for March 23, however, it got delayed to March 29 for further testing and then to March 31 due to unfavourable weather. 

