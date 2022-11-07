As China Plans To Launch Monkeys; Check Out Other Animals That Have Visited Space

China is planning to launch monkeys to its Tiangong space station for experiments with reproduction in the micro-gravity environment soon. This revelation was made by a scientist at the China Academy of Sciences who said that the experiment will be conducted in the newly launched Wengtian module of the space station, South China Morning Post reported. If the idea, fructifies, this would not be the first instance when animals, especially monkeys, will reach orbit to gather data crucial for human spaceflight.

Animals in space

The idea of launching animals into space is decades old as the first instance dates back to 1947 when the US launched fruit flies aboard captured German rockets. The rocket was actually a ballistic missile that crossed the Karman Line (the boundary of space 100 km above the Earth) as scientists aimed to gather information on space radiation astronauts would experience.

The list also features monkeys and as many as 32 primates including rhesus macaque, pig-tailed monkey, cynomolgus monkey, squirrel-tailed monkey and chimps who have boarded a rocket. The first of them all was named Albert, a rhesus macaque, who was crammed into a capsule where it died of suffocation before the rocket even lifted off in 1948.

A year later, on June 14, 1949, Albert II became the first mammal to launch into space as he reached an altitude of 134 km. Learning from the previous mistake, the US scientists anesthetised the monkey and equipped him with sensors to gather spaceflight. The mammal still died during re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere owing to a parachute failure of the US military V-2 rocket.

(Albert II before its flight; Image: NASA)

As the US was carrying on with its experiments, the peaking cold war prompted the now-defunct Soviet Union to execute plans of its own. In 1957, the USSR launched Laika, the first dog to circle the Earth but it died in orbit. The Sputnik 2 capsule Laika was stuffed into was equipped with a harness, a bag to collect waste, and electrodes to monitor vital signs. Picked up from the streets of Moscow, Laika was selected for her passive nature however the spaceflight made her agitated and she died after a day or two. The initial plan was to make Laika orbit Earth for ten days following which the capsule's oxygen would have run out.

(Laika; Image: NASA)

NASA again followed up with another mission where it sent the first ape into space, a chimpanzee named Ham. It launched on January 31, 1961, and was recovered safely from an altitude of 253 km during a flight that lasted 16.5 minutes. This made him the first mammal to launch and land safely from a spaceflight. Interestingly, Ham's successful launch was followed by Alan Shepard's who became the first American and the second human to reach space after USSR's Yuri Gagarin on May 5, 1961.

Apart from monkeys, apes and dogs, organisms like rats, tortoises, fish, spiders and tardigrades have also been sent into space all with the intention of studying their anatomy in space and using them to the advantage of humans.