As ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Nears Landing, Here's The Success Rate Of Moon Missions

Space agencies from across the world have sent more than a 100 missions to the Moon and almost half of the bit the dust. The latest victim of the Earth's nearest neighbour was Russia's Luna-25, the first mission to liftoff from the Russian soil for the first time in almost a decade.

According to NASA's data from 2019, space agencies have launched a total of 112 missions since 1972, when NASA completed the Apollo 17 mission.

The data says that only 48 missions of the total have been completely successful, out of which 42 have been complete failures while eight have been partially successful like ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission. While ISRO scientists are confident about the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander, the failure of Russia's Luna-25 mission might have made them nervous. The Luna-25 mission launched on August 11 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome but crashed after an anomaly caused a malfunction in its engine.

Why is landing on Moon so difficult?

The Moon poses many challenges, which range from the lack of atmosphere and loss of signal, which has claimed several landing missions. It has an extremely thin atmosphere called the exosphere, which is negligible when compared to that of the Earth. This eliminates the use of parachutes to ensure a safe landing on the surface. The mission controllers have to solely rely on the lander's engines and use the right amount of thrust to steer it over the Moon.

Another major challenge is identifying the proper site for the lander to land.The Moon does not have navigation systems that could help in pinpointing safe locations for a touchdown thus keeping communications intact throughout the entire landing sequence is another major hurdle. This is the reason why ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission crashed on the Moon. ispace's HAKUTO-R landing mission also failed in April this year as it spent its entire fuel in orbit while miscalculating altitude.