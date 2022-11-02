As Last Module Docks, China Takes Final Step Towards Space Station Assembly

China is nearing the completion of its Tiangong space station as the third and final module docked with the remaining two on November 1. The final module named Mengtian lifted off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province aboard the Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket and entered orbit 14 minutes after launch.

On November 3, the third module will carry out what is called a ‘transposition maneuver’ making the space station take the T-shape. “Only when they complete the T-shape basic structure, can the power supply, information and thermal control systems deliver their best performances and support relatively larger experiments," an engineer at the China Academy of Spacecraft Technology (CAST) told the Global Times.

(Simulation of the Tiangong space station: Image: China National Space Station/Xinhua)

Experiments Tiangong will support in space

The Mengtian module was launched with a wide range of experimental equipment, including extremely accurate atomic clocks and gear designed to create the coldest conditions, The New York Times reported. The CGTN, however, reported that the three Chinese astronauts currently aboard the space station will also study flames to improve their understanding of the science of combustion in space.

The official data revealed that Mengtian is nearly 59 feet long and weighs 23 tons. According to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), Wentian is the world's heaviest self-propelled spaceship in service. Besides, it has eight scientific cabinets to support biological and life science studies on the growth, aging, and genetic traits of plants, animals, and microbes in microgravity.

Three groups of Chinese astronauts have so far lived aboard the Tiangong space station and even conducted spacewalks, the latest being a six-hour-long operation in early September. As for Mengtian, it will support experiments in fluid physics, materials science, combustion science and fundamental physics planned by astronauts before their return to Earth in December. It is worth noting that China is the first country to have its own space station and is likely to be followed by Russia.

Currently, five nations- Japan, the UK, the US, Russia, and Canada-- jointly maintain the International Space Station (ISS) which has been operational for over three decades. The ISS has lasted longer than expected and the countries involved are planning to deorbit and decommission the orbital lab to replace it with commercial habitats. Countries such as Russia and India have their separate plans for a space station that are expected to launch later this decade.