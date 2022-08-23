As NASA Develops Artemis Program, A Look Back At Some Iconic Images From Apollo Missions

Quick links:
A view of the Earth's rise captured by Apollo 8 astronauts. The mission launched on December 21, 1968, with astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders on board.
The Apollo 11 crew consisting of Neil Armstrong, Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin and Michael Collins blasted off on July 16, 1969, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin photographed by the first man on the Moon, Neil Armstrong after landing on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969.
On July 24, 1969, the Apollo 11 crew successfully returned to Earth following their eight-day mission to the lunar surface.
On July 31, 1971, Apollo 15 became the first mission to use the Lunar Roving Vehicle. The mission included astronauts David Scott, Alfred Worden and James Irwin.
The Earth photographed from 16,093 km (10,000 miles) away during the uncrewed Apollo 4 test mission on November 9, 1967.
Astronaut Russell L. Schweickart performs a spacewalk on the fourth day of the Apollo 9 Earth-orbital mission which launched on March 3, 1969.