Last Updated:

As NASA Develops Artemis Program, A Look Back At Some Iconic Images From Apollo Missions

NASA will kickstart its Artemis Program with the launch of Artemis I to eventually take humans back to the Moon after the successful Apollo Program.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Apollo Program
1/8
Image: NASA

A view of the Earth's rise captured by Apollo 8 astronauts. The mission launched on December 21, 1968, with astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders on board.

Apollo Program
2/8
Image: NASA

The Apollo 11 crew consisting of Neil Armstrong, Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin and Michael Collins blasted off on July 16, 1969, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Apollo Program
3/8
Image: NASA

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin photographed by the first man on the Moon, Neil Armstrong after landing on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969.

Apollo Program
4/8
Image: NASA

On July 24, 1969,  the Apollo 11 crew successfully returned to Earth following their eight-day mission to the lunar surface.

Apollo Program
5/8
Image: NASA

On July 31, 1971, Apollo 15 became the first mission to use the Lunar Roving Vehicle. The mission included astronauts David Scott, Alfred Worden and James Irwin.

Apollo Program
6/8
Image: NASA

The Earth photographed from 16,093 km (10,000 miles) away during the uncrewed Apollo 4 test mission on November 9, 1967.

Apollo Program
7/8
Image: NASA

Astronaut Russell L. Schweickart performs a spacewalk on the fourth day of the Apollo 9 Earth-orbital mission which launched on March 3, 1969.

Apollo Program
8/8
Image: NASA

A footprint left by Neil Armstrong on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 moonwalk. The footprint will last for a million years, according to NASA.

COMMENT