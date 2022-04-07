As NASA Launches Axiom Space Astronauts To ISS, Here's A Look At Research They'll Support

NASA is all set to launch Axiom Space's all-private crew in the first-ever commercial mission- Axiom 1 or Ax-1 to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 8. The four-membered crew including Axiom Vice President Michael Lopez-Alegria and entrepreneurs Larry Connor, Mark Pathy, and Eytan Stibbe will visit the ISS for an eight-day stay.

During the course of their mission, the team would carry out 25 science experiments which they are carrying with them to the space station. While there are several important ones in progress already, here's a look at some of the research the Ax-1 astronauts will support.

As we set our sights on the Moon and Mars, we're opening up new opportunities to live—and learn—in low-Earth orbit.



From cancer studies to self-assembling space habitats, see how #Ax1 and other commercial missions are supporting @ISS_Research: https://t.co/QU1kbtVd30 pic.twitter.com/o1rHr7uJIh — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2022

Experiment to create habitats in space

Since the mission is dedicated to commercial research, outreach, and approved commercial and marketing activities, the ISS crew will conduct Ax-1 specific experiments. Among those is the TESSERAE Ax-1 which would test the self-assembly and docking of an autonomous, self-assembling robotic swarm of tiles in microgravity.

NASA says that this is a follow-up study of a previous ISS experiment wherein seven tiles successfully self-assembled in microgravity. According to the agency, this experiment would help in the assessment of the feasibility of the construction of satellites and space habitats for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Building robotic helpers

The Ax-1 crew would also participate in the experiments based on the Nanoracks-GITAI Robotic Arm, which has successfully demonstrated the versatility and dexterity of a robot and its usage in microgravity. According to NASA, results based on this technology demonstration could help scientists build robots that would provide manual support in crew activities and tasks as well as servicing, assembly, and manufacturing tasks in outer space.

Interestingly, this technology also has applications for tasks on Earth, especially potentially dangerous ones such as disaster relief, deep-sea excavation, and servicing nuclear power plants.

Detergents for laundry in space

NASA, in collaboration with Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) has developed Tide Infinity detergent, which is fully degradable and is designed for usage in space. Flown to the ISS in December 2021, the detergent's stain removal ingredients, it's stability, and overall performance is being tested aboard the space station.

The ISS crew, along with the Ax-1 astronauts will try to make this technology work, and if it is proven, the detergent could be used for sustainable laundry solutions on Earth, says NASA.

Cancer research

The Modeling Tumor Organoids in LEO (Ax-1), which demonstrates processes for research on cancer will also be conducted by Axiom's private astronauts. Meant to enhance crew safety in space, this experiment could also provide tools for the detection of and therapies for pre-cancer, cancer, and a variety of other diseases on Earth. NASA says that it also seeks to provide real-time data transfer in support of future pre-cancer and cancer stem cell research.

