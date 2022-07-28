As Russia Prepares To Exit ISS, Here's A Look At Countries Planning Space Station Launches

It is believed that the International Space Station (ISS), which circles the Earth at a height of 250 miles, is above the battles taking place below. Over the course of hosting humanity for more than 20 years, the orbiting outpost has experienced its fair share of political unrest. The US-Russian relationship has been a resounding success as a representation of post-Cold War cooperation, but the journey hasn't always been easy.

Russia's decision to leave the International Space Station after 2024, as announced this week by Yury Borisov, the new head of Roscosmos, is merely the most recent indication of the country's displeasure. Roscosmos announced in 2015 that it would unbolt its modules in 2024, abandon the collaboration, and use them to establish a new colony. One of the key goals of the agency is still a Russian space station.

The timing of this revelation coincides with a conflict between Russia and the US and Europe over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The ISS, which is now in low earth orbit and can frequently be spotted from the surface of the earth, is the largest modular space station. It is the best illustration of teamwork in space science. The five collaborating space agencies are NASA of the United States, Roscosmos of Russia, JAXA of Japan, ESA of Europe, and CSA of Canada.

There have previously been cracks in the alliance. In response to sanctions over the annexation of Crimea, Russia's then-deputy prime minister, Dmitry Rogozin, had stated in 2014 that his country would oppose plans to extend ISS operations beyond 2020. However, the US and Russia held talks in January to run the ISS until 2030, but the country's space programme has been directly impacted by new sanctions brought on by Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

All recent space manoeuvres have centred on the space competition between China, the United States, and Russia. Another country, however, has been quickly catching up and working its way to space, with successful missions and numerous ambitious launches planned in the following years. So far, only the United States, China, and Russia have had space stations, whereas India too plans to follow suit in a few years by 2030.

A look at countries and their space station programmes:

India

By 2030, India plans to launch its first indigenously built space station. ISRO Chief K Sivan initially spoke out about the Indian-built space station in 2019, revealing its features. Sivan had previously stated that the facility may weigh up to 20 tonnes. Furthermore, it will be fixed in an orbit 400 kilometres above the Earth, where astronauts could spend up to 15-20 days.

Russia

By the beginning of 2024, Russia will discontinue sending cosmonauts to the International Space Station in favour of building its own orbital station. According to the state-run news agency TASS, Yuri Borisov, the head of Roscosmos, stated, "We are working within the framework of international cooperation at the International Space Station. Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision and leaving this station after 2024 have been made."

Additionally, he proposed the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS). According to the approved plans, Borisov stated, "We will continue the manned programme in accordance with the approved plans. The main priorities will be made on the creation of the Russian orbital station."

He further added that by 2025, ROSS would be ready. It is worth mentioning here that the first modular space station was built as part of the Soviet space programme 'Mir.' It was used for 15 years, beginning in 1986, by the Soviet Space Programme and then by the Russian Space Programme.

China

The Tiangong space station, also known as the "Heavenly Palace," is China's new permanent space station. Previously, the nation launched Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2, two temporary test space stations. The second of three crucial components for Tiangong is the new lab Wentian. In April 2021, the first major module, called Tianhe, which houses crew members' living quarters, was launched into orbit.

By the end of 2022, Mengtian Science Lab, the other important module, is scheduled to launch. China has high hopes for Tiangong. The station will be self-sufficient in terms of electricity, propulsion, life support, and living space. It will also be used to refuel China's new space observatory, Xuntian, which will fly close to the space station next year.

US

NASA Skylab is first space station built by the United States. In the years 1973–1979, Skylab was visited three times. According to a report published in The Guardian, by de-orbiting the ageing structure in 2031 on a trajectory that would deposit any re-entry debris in a distant area of the South Pacific Ocean, NASA's current intention is to abandon the ISS. In the coming years, the station may open its airlocks to commercial firms for activities as diverse as tourism, sports, and filmmaking.

However, due to the tremendous ambiguity surrounding Russia's commitment, the space agencies responsible for maintaining the International Space Station (ISS) must prepare for the nation's departure while sincerely hoping that it will remain. Whatever happens to the International Space Station, the next phase in human space exploration will include a shift in partnerships. While the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan have plans for the moon, including the construction of a lunar space station, Russia will collaborate with China on a distinct lunar station and moon base.

(Image: AP)