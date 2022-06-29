As The Race To Moon Begins, Here're Some Riveting Facts About Earth's Celestial Neighbour

NASA, on June 28, kickstarted what would be remembered as the pioneering mission that results in the Moon landing later this decade. The quest began with the launch of the CAPSTONE mission which would eventually transform Earth's nearest neighbour into a sustainable base for humans.

Notably, this has also marked the beginning of the race to the Moon, as several countries including China and Russia are aiming to leave their footprints on the lunar surface. Since the Moon is soon to see some major exploration, let us take a look at some of the interesting facts which make it so special.

Moon emerged from Earth

First things first. The Moon, as existing theories suggest, came into existence over four billion years ago when our planet Earth crashed into a planetary body as big as Mars. After the collision, a large chunk of rock broke apart from the Earth but owing to our planet's gravitational pull, failed to escape into outer space. This led to the Moon getting tugged into the Earth and thus orbits as we know it today.

(Image: NASA)

What's more, is that the Moon is tidally locked to our planet which is why we only get to see only one side of the natural satellite. This, however, does not mean the Moon does not rotate on its axis. It always faces the same side toward Earth because it orbits our planet in the same amount of time it takes to rotate.

You can fit all seven planets between the Earth and Moon

Yes, the distance between the Earth and its celestial neighbour is huge enough to fit all seven other planets of our solar system. According to NASA, the Moon is about four lakh kilometres (2,50,000 miles) from our planet and is about one-fourth the size of Earth in width. For scale, the Moon is just as wide as the United States when measured from California to Maine.

(Image: NASA)

It is shifting away from Earth each year

As bizarre as it may sound, scientists have confirmed that the Moon is shifting away from Earth by about 1.5 inches (nearly 4 centimetres) every year. Interestingly, this measurement is possible by the special reflectors that were placed on the lunar surface by astronauts of NASA's three Apollo missions. These reflectors, which are used to determine the Moon's distance with extreme precision, are still being used.

(Image: NASA)

The Moon has hosted many visitors

Ever since the exploration of the Moon began in the late 1950s, it has hosted 105 robotic explorers from over half a dozen countries. Moreover, a total of nine crewed missions have flown to the Moon and back during the Apollo programme during which astronauts fetched over 382 kilograms of Moon rocks and soil to Earth. The last human visit to the Moon occurred in 1972 and, according to NASA, 12 out of 24 astronauts who visited the Moon have walked on its surface to date.

(Apollo 11 bootprint; Image: NASA)