Asteroid 7482, Twice The Size Of Burj Khalifa To Fly Past Earth Today Says NASA

A huge asteroid bigger than the size of Burj Khalifa is set to fly past Earth on January 18, NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) revealed. According to the US space agency, the asteroid 7482 is about 1.6 km wide. It has been characterised by NASA as a “potentially hazardous object” due to its relative proximity to the Earth while shooting past.

The asteroid will flyby at a speed of 69,200 kilometres per hour. Even though it has been classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid, NASA has stated that it will pass at a safe distance of over 1.9 million kilometres from our planet, which is five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

According to NASA, the closest approach of the asteroid, which is also going by the name 1994 PC1, will occur at 4:51pm EST on January 18 and 3:21am IST on January 19. The asteroid will only be spotted through a telescope owing to such a huge distance. Interestingly, this space rock orbits the Sun every 1.5 years and won't come close to Earth until 2051.

Notably, its closest approach to the Earth was back in 1933 when the asteroid was just 1.1 million kilometres from our planet. As for its discovery, astronomer Robert McNaught was the first to spot the asteroid in 1994 using the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia. Now, after years of observation, scientists have been able to establish its orbit.

Earth may get surprise visit from asteroids, warn astronomers

Meanwhile, issuing a warning about deadly asteroids, researchers from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa have said asteroids may show up out of nowhere owing to a recently identified anomaly. Funded by NASA, experts revealed that the Earth's rotation creates a blind spot, owing to which even if an asteroid is spotted, it seems as if it is not moving.

According to astronomers, all of the asteroids can be deceptive owing to a phenomenon called 'opposition'. Opposition is said to occur when an asteroid in the night sky aligns directly with the line intersecting both the Sun and the Earth. This alignment makes it look like the asteroid is moving in slow motion or is not moving at all, which ultimately makes their discovery nearly impossible.

