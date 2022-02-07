Asteroid Over 1km In Size Spotted By Astronomer; Flyby Estimated On March 4

Astronomers have discovered another asteroid that is making its way towards the Earth and has been classified as 'potentially hazardous' by NASA. With a size range of 560 metres to 1.3 kilometres in size, the asteroid named 138971 (2001 CB21) will come as close as 49 lakh kilometers on March 4 and make its way towards the sun. According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the astroid completes its orbit in 400 days and its next approach to Earth will be no earlier than 2043.

See the potentially hazardous asteroid (138971) 2001 CB21 live, from the comfort of your home!



More about the 'potentially hazardous' asteroid

According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, this asteroid named 2001 CB21 is estimated to make its flyby near Earth at a speed of 43,236 kilometers per hour. The agency revealed that the celestial object last made its approach in 2006 zooming past Earth from a distance of 71 lakh kilometres. It is worth noting that during its next approach, this asteroid is estimated to make an even closer flyby, just over 48 lakh kilometers from Earth.

First spotted by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) program, the asteroid has now been captured hurtling in outer space by astronomer Gianluca Masi at Itlay's Virtual Telescope Project. The asteroid can be seen as a small dot in the middle of the image, at the tip of an arrow. Masi reportedly spotted the asteroid when it was as much as 35 million kilometres from our planet. It is also worth mentioning that it is the LINEAR program, which has found 6,001 new objects including 142 undiscovered near-Earth object (NEOs), four potentially hazardous objects, and eight comets in the 14 million observations it has reported. Surprisingly, this program is responsible for 24% of all the potentially hazardous asteroids have been made using this program.

When is an asteroid potentially hazardous?

An asteroid is generally classified as 'potentially hazardous' when it has a diameter of more than 140 metres and passes within the range of 7.48 million kilometres from Earth. Considering the approaching asteroid's size, it falls in the same category although it will pass from a safe distance. The Virtual Telescope Project is even providing an opportunity to track the asteroid live on their website and be part of their livestream through the Twitter link above.

