Asteroid Sample Fetched By Japan's Hayabusa2 Found With Particles Older Than The Sun

Scientists examining the asteroid samples fetched by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft have made a significant discovery. In their study published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, the experts revealed that the samples contain dust particles that are older than the sun itself.

The samples were brought to Earth under Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission wherein the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) sent a probe to the Ryugu asteroid which orbits the sun every 16 months. After touching down on the asteroid in July 2019, the spacecraft scooped up 5.4 grams of rocks and delivered them in December 2020.

What does the discovery mean?

Jens Barosch, one of the lead researchers from Carnegie University said, in a statement, “The opportunity to identify and study these grains in the lab can help us understand the astrophysical phenomena that shaped our Solar System, as well as other cosmic objects”.

(Ryugu asteroid samples; Image: JAXA)

The pre-solar particles found in Ryugu samples are made of silicon carbide, an element that is not naturally found on Earth. “The compositions and abundances of the presolar grains we found in the Ryugu samples are similar to what we’ve previously found in carbonaceous chondrites,” Larry Nittler from the Arizona State University explained. “This gives us a more complete picture of our Solar System’s formative processes that can inform models and future experiments on Hayabusa2 samples, as well as other meteorites”.

Interestingly, the experts also found an extremely rare form of silicate that is easily destroyed by chemical processes on an asteroid, apart from the silicon particles. "It was found in a less-chemically-altered fragment that likely shielded it from such activity", the researchers explained.

This is another instance when scientists made a significant discovery while examining the asteroid samples. Earlier in June this year, a team in Japan confirmed the presence of amino acids in the samples. Notably, Japan shared parts of the samples with the US to carry out in-depth research to find out more about the early solar system. As for amino acids, they are the organic compounds that make up protein and thus are considered the building blocks of life.

With these discoveries, scientists are now working to find out more about the origins of life as well as the evolution of our solar system.