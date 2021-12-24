Asteroids That Killed Dinosaurs Caused Darkness On Earth For 2 Years, Reveals Study

Scientists have long known that the asteroid which struck our planet 66 million years ago wreaked havoc on Earth as the event resulted in the formation of toxic clouds that blocked the sunlight and eventually killed the dinosaurs. However, a new study claims that this harrowing condition lasted for two years, providing no scope for life to thrive during the said time. As per the current scientific reports, the dinosaur-killing asteroid was 12 kilometres wide and it slammed in the modern-day Gulf of Mexico, killing 75% of all life forms.

Earth turned into hell for almost two years after getting hit by asteroid

As mentioned earlier, the massive impact resulted in the emission of huge amounts of ash and soot particles in the atmosphere, which made the planet a biohazard. The sunlight was unable to reach the surface, and whatever heat remained beneath the clouds heated the planet to disrupt the survival and growth of organisms. Shockingly, enough the new study conducted by a team from the California Academy of Sciences has suggested that the Earth remained in darkness for a long time and was a living hell for two complete years.

"The concentration of soot within the first several days to weeks of the fires would have been high enough to reduce the amount of incoming sunlight to a level low enough to prevent photosynthesis", lead author Peter Roopnarine told Live Science.

The scientists were able to determine the time frame so accurately after they recreated the ecological communities that lived around the impact area and studied the impact of the long-term dark period. According to a report by Live Science, fossils of as many as 300 species from the said area were picked following which the scientists exposed them to simulations of the harrowing darkness. Reportedly, the species were exposed to a dark period of 100 to 700 days to determine how long certain species survived in the given time frame. Existing records suggest that nearly 73% of vertebrate species were wiped out following the asteroid collision and that the ecosystems reached their 'critical tipping point' after 200 days.

Much to their surprise, the scientists found out that 81% of the subject species were wiped out till the completion of 700 days, which made them conclude that the darkness and a hellish environment lasted for two years on Earth. "Conditions varied across the globe because of atmospheric flow and temperature variation, but we estimated that the darkness could have persisted in the Hell Creek area for up to two years,' Roopnarine was quoted by Live Science.

(Image: Unsplash)