Astrobotic's Peregrine lander which embarked on a Moon landing mission earlier this month is now headed back to Earth. Since the lander's landing capabilities were crippled due to fuel leak, Peregrine will soon re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and burn up. In an update on January 15, the Pittsburg-based company said that it has made the 'difficult decision' of letting Peregrine burn-up in Earth's atmosphere after receiving recommendations from NASA.

Update #17 for Peregrine Mission One:

"Since the Peregrine lunar lander’s anomaly occurred 6 days ago, we have been evaluating how best to safely end the spacecraft’s mission..."

Read more: https://t.co/CeBxloJI9F — Astrobotic (@astrobotic) January 15, 2024

Moving forward, it will continue to work with NASA to evaluate the re-entry and assured that it does not pose any health risk. John Thornton, Astrobotic CEO, has said that the mission will conclude on January 18.

"Since this is a commercial mission, the final decision of Peregrine’s final flight path is in our hands," Astrobotic said.

Launched on January 8, Peregrine suffered critical fuel loss due to rupture in the oxidiser tanks. In its latest statement, the company said that the leakage still persists but at a very slow rate now and has enough propellant to maintain a sun-pointing position and perform small maneuvers as it heads toward Earth.

As of January 15, Peregrine is over 3.76 lakh km from Earth and has 10 out of 20 payload powered on. Astrobotic even shared a graphic showing the lander's location around the Earth-Moon system.

Location of Peregrine around Earth. Image: Astrobotic

Five out of the total payloads were provided by NASA for evaluation of space environment and lunar dynamics.

"This mission has already taught us so much and has given me great confidence that our next mission to the Moon will achieve a soft landing," Thorton said.

The Peregrine mission one was the first US-made Moon landing mission to launch since Apollo 17 in December 1972. It was launched as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) Program which funds private companies to carry NASA payloads to the Moon on their landers.